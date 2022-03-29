"It was taken out of context": Kim Kardashian issues apology over 'Get up and work' comment backlash 

American businesswoman Kim Kardashian apologized for advising women in the business to work and claimed that her statement was taken out of context.

On March 25, in an interview with anchor Robin Roberts for Good Morning America, the 41-year-old star explained that the statement she made was without any questions or conversation around it. She added that it became a sound bite "really with no context."

According to Kardashian, in the viral Variety video, she responded to the question and notion that even though she has been working in the industry for 20 years, she is still considered "famous for being famous." She clarified:

Good Morning America @GMA



@robinroberts

gma.abc/2UKP3ch EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over women in business comments: “It wasn't a blanket statement towards women … it was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”@robinroberts EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over women in business comments: “It wasn't a blanket statement towards women … it was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”@robinrobertsgma.abc/2UKP3ch https://t.co/C15OoEIJz2

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

According to the Skims founder, she explained that launching a successful career requires more than just being on a reality show.

"My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women. And the advice that I would give is just that having a social media presence and being on a reality show, does not mean overnight success."

Kim Kardashian further said that a person can build a successful business off of social media, but that requires hard work even though it seems easy.

What did Kim Kardashian say in the interview?

During a cover story interview with media outlet Variety in February 2022, Kim Kardashian and her sisters - Kourtney and Khloe and mother Kris Jenner - made controversial statements about women running a business.

In the viral clip, Kardashian said:

“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

KKW Beauty Founder's words were immediately met with backlash, with several critics calling her out for being insensitive towards working women.

El Aquelarre @ElAquelarre_ “This is from Kim Kardashian: Work harder. You gotta move that ass, Judi Dench” - Regina Hall “This is from Kim Kardashian: Work harder. You gotta move that ass, Judi Dench” - Regina Hall https://t.co/YjbZSbkXpc

On March 27, the 94th Academy Awards ceremony poked fun at Kim Kardashian's comment. A segment on "consolation prizes" for stars who didn't win in their categories featured host Regina Hall offering Judi Dench an "inspirational quote" from Kardashian. The actress lost the award for best-supporting actress to West Side Story's Ariana DeBose.

Hall asked Dench to "work harder" with co-host Wanka Sykes adding that she "gotta move that a*s."

Edited by Srijan Sen