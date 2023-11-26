Roger Bonds, who was the former security head of Diddy, has recently responded to the lawsuit that was filed by Cassandra Ventura against the rapper on November 16, 2023. The lawsuit imposed accusations of r*pe, s*x trafficking, and violence and it was dropped a day later after the duo came to a settlement.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Roger's name was also mentioned in the lawsuit as a witness to one of the assault incidents inside a club in Los Angeles where Cassandra was a victim. The incident happened back in 2009.

In a deleted post on Instagram, Roger Bonds added a few photos with Diddy alongside Cassie and wrote:

"This is not meant to be threats or snitching or anything like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else. This is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only, 1st because I have 4 daughters so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it and was involved with it for yrs."

He further stated in the caption that he is ready to reveal the truth because he remained silent for a long time and his family is his priority now. Although the statement is trending everywhere, it remains unknown whether Bonds was taking the side of Cassie or Diddy.

While Roger Bonds' post went viral, netizens shared their reactions to it, with one of them writing:

Netizens share their reaction to Roger Bonds' statement on social media

Roger Bonds' name was also mentioned in the lawsuit of Cassandra Ventura against Diddy that was filed this month. The lawsuit was settled amicably on November 17, 2023, after Diddy and Cassie reportedly agreed to a settlement amount, which was not disclosed.

While Bonds has responded to the lawsuit in a deleted Instagram post recently, social media platforms were flooded with reactions to the same:

HotNewHipHop states that as per the lawsuit, Cassie went to a party in Los Angeles in 2009 and was speaking to a music manager. However, Diddy was frustrated when he heard about the same and immediately arrived at the club, dragging Cassie out.

The lawsuit further stated that Diddy reportedly hit Cassie on the face and while Roger Bonds tried to stop Diddy, things did not work out.

"Whеn thе car arrivеd at Mr. Combs' rеsidеncе, Ms. Vеntura attеmptеd to run away, but Mr. Combs followеd hеr and procееdеd to again kick hеr in thе facе. Ms. Vеntura was blееding profusеly, and was ushеrеd into Mr. Combs' homе, whеrе shе bеgan to throw up from thе violеnt assault."

Charges of Cassie against Diddy in the lawsuit

Cassie sued Diddy on November 16, 2023, claiming that the rapper was attempting to control her life and she had to undergo medical and psychological treatment for recovery. Cassie accused Diddy of hitting her when he was angry and that there were witnesses to the same.

The lawsuit states that Diddy reportedly hid Cassie inside a hotel for many days so that the bruises were healed and Sean could keep the attacks covered from the public. Cassie was allegedly forced by Diddy to participate in different activities with s*x workers and while she tried to run away, Diddy always found her through his employees.

As mentioned earlier, the lawsuit was settled the following day, however, the settlement amount was not revealed.