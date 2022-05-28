IU dazzles the red carpet in her debut appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

On Thursday, May 26, singer-songwriter IU, along with the cast of her upcoming film Broker, graced the 75th Cannes Film Festival.. She was accompanied by Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won, and Lee Joo-young, and director Hirokazu Kore-eda. The cast looked wonderful as they posed on the red carpet with the intention of showcasing their film.

Broker was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, allowing IU to make a dazzling debut appearance at the world-renowned film festival. The singer-actor was dressed in a beautiful grey, off-shoulder gown, paired with a pretty necklace and earrings.

IU becomes emotional as Broker receives a 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Broker received a unanimous standing ovation for approximately 12 minutes from the audience present at the screening. The overwhelmed cast took turns to express their gratitude to the jury members.

The Palette singer looked visibly emotional as she made a 'heart sign' to express her gratitude for the love and appreciation the film received across the board.

IU serving kpop idol aegyo at a fancy Cannes film premier is such a power move https://t.co/ynByeqjVSx

IU plays the role of a young mother named Soo Young who leaves her newborn baby in a baby box. The infant is then discovered by ‘brokers’ Sang Hyun (Song Kang-ho) and Dong So (Gang Dong-won), who decide to find a new family for the abandoned baby.

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda was in awe of her nuanced performance in My Mister and decided to cast her in the lead role in Broker. She officially joined the cast in February last year.

According to the Associated Press, it is likely that the talented star will be up for the Best Actress trophy, while Song Kang-ho of Parasite fame might bag a nomination in the Best Actor category. The film is all set to release on June 8, 2022.

IU wows fans with her beauty and elegance

The Celebrity hitmaker made her first-ever appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year and dazzled everyone with her confidence and charisma. It is no secret that the popular idol has many fans all over the world, and Uaenas gathered in huge numbers to welcome the singer.

Overwhelmed by the sweet gesture, she spent time greeting fans, signing albums and autographs, and clicking pictures with Uaenas. Lucky fans were able to meet her in person, as well as those who could only see her through a screen, took to social media to express their excitement at the charismatic idol gracing the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

jasmine⁷ | ⋈ ⟭⟬ | 061022 @yoongisfavecat I haven’t seen anyone talk about IU on the Cannes red carpet and im here to right that wrong I haven’t seen anyone talk about IU on the Cannes red carpet and im here to right that wrong https://t.co/Wkb7gsTreF

Fans showered the Hotel Del Luna star with nothing but praise for making a successful debut at the Cannes Film Festival and delivering splendid performances every time she takes on a project.

A few lucky Uaenas posted pictures of IU’s autograph and shared anecdotes on what it was like to meet the ethereal Korean star up close in person.

ces 👶🏻 @iubogum actress lee jieun signing albums on behalf of iu… who can do it like her actress lee jieun signing albums on behalf of iu… who can do it like her 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/UFlydrSSTo

IU drops out of forthcoming drama Money Game

On Friday, May 27, Studio N announced that the Broker star has left the star-studded cast of the upcoming Korean drama Money Game, owing to scheduling conflicts. The drama boasts an ensemble cast consisting of Ryu Jun-yeol, Park Jung-min, Lee Joo-young, Park Hae-joon, Bae Sung-woo, Lee Yul-eum and Moon Jung-hee. Actress Chun Woo Hee will now be stepping in IU’s shoes.

