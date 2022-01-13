×
IU’s agency apologizes for Season’s Greetings and other merch errors

IU 2022 Season&#039;s Greetings Preview (Image via @edam_ent/Twitter)
IU 2022 Season's Greetings Preview (Image via @edam_ent/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Jan 13, 2022 07:50 PM IST
On January 12, IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, posted a statement apologizing for multiple errors in the idol’s merchandise.

The faulty merch includes the 2022 Season’s Greetings and the ‘Strawberry Moon’ necklace. The statement also details the reasons behind shipping delays and warns netizens against posting malicious content against the artist on the internet.

EDAM Entertainment apologizes to fans for faulty IU merch, offers exchange

2022 IU Season’s Greetings 예약 판매📍 예약 판매 : 2021.11.09 (화) 14:00 (KST) ~ 2021.11.19 (금) 23:59 (KST)📍 정식 발매 : 2021.12.21 (화)부터 순차 배송made EDAM에서 만나요👋▶ madeedam.com#아이유 #IU#시즌그리팅 #Seasons_Greetings https://t.co/2k8jbcaU19

Concerning fans’ complaints regarding misprinted and faulty merch, IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, released a statement acknowledging the mistakes and apologizing for them. Fans had waited a long time for the 2022 Season’s Greetings and a range of ‘Strawberry Moon’ merchandise. Unfortunately, a part of the merch contained printing and manufacturing errors.

In the 2022 Season’s Greetings, fans found errors in two pages of the calendar and three pages of the diary. With regards to that, the agency stated,

“We are taking follow-up action to deliver the Season’s Greetings with the errors corrected to fans as soon as possible. In order to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again, we will do our best to thoroughly inspect and keep an eye out during preparations to ensure that there are no neglected parts."
https://t.co/Gq5GYHxAI1

The ‘Strawberry Moon’ necklace, the most loved merch in the series, had errors too. The necklace, which worked as a locket, had a special engraving of a part of the Strawberry Moon song’s lyrics.

However, some of the engraving was missing in some of the lockets. The agency explained how it could have happened and assured fans that it will be exchanged.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by some of the ‘Strawberry Moon Necklaces,’ in which some faulty items had part of the engraving erased in the manufacturing process. We will deal with this so that a quick exchange can be arranged.”

Moreover, the agency updated fans on the delayed delivery due to courier company strikes and asked for fans’ understanding. They stated that they would ensure a quick delivery as and when possible.

Additionally, the company warned netizens against posting malicious content regarding IU stating that they would pursue strong legal action.

@edam_ent I hope EDAM will deal with IU's recent dating rumors. Many youtubers or TikTokers have posted indiscriminately affecting IU. Finally, thank you EDAM, wish EDAM always work well and smoothly. We IU fans will always support and be with IU and EDAM.
@edam_ent Communication is the Key. Still thankful for clarifying things.Side note: Please add eng trans for your announcement. I know its additional work for you guys, but it would be appreciated so much esp by international uaenas. ♥️

Fans appreciated the agency for being quick and updating them on multiple issues in one go.

Meanwhile, EDAM Entertainment previously apologized and cleared the air for allegedly giving special treatment to certain fans for IU’s documentary.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
