IU’s agency clears up misunderstandings over documentary filming

On January 5, IU’s agency released statements clearing fans’ misunderstandings and confusion regarding the singer-actress’ documentary. Misunderstandings arose when a writer contacted particular Korean UAENAs (IU’s fandom) for interviews regarding the singer.

To clear up concerns and calm fans, EDAM Entertainment, the singer's agency, uploaded a statement on her fancafe sharing details and apologizing for the confusion.

EDAM Entertainment says it had no knowledge of the fan interviews conducted for IU’s documentary

IU ended the year on an emotional note by gifting her fans a mini-album full of unreleased songs from her previous albums, titled Pieces. She explained the meaning behind the album as each of the precious “pieces” helped her form a complete picture. The idol’s documentary, Pieces: A Twenty-Nine Year Old’s Winter was filmed as she was preparing her mini-album.

On January 4, EDAM Entertainment released the news of the documentary with some basic details and a pre-order date. Things took a wrong turn when some Korean UAENAs shared that a team member for the documentary had personally contacted them for interviews. Some fans began demanding more transparency regarding the selection procedure.

Before things went sideways, the agency released a statement clearing up any misunderstandings. The agency started by sharing that they are currently in the last stages of the documentary. Since the pre-sale announcement, they have been consistently monitoring discussions on social media regarding the same.

The agency further added that the issue was brought to their attention while checking fans' reactions. They then explained their stance in detail:

“After fact-checking, we were able to confirm that the documentary writer had contacted some fans, based on personal judgement, and held interviews for the documents needed at the meetings.”

Moreover, they revealed that the specific writer was no longer a part of the project and “withdrew” from it before it even started. They also reassured fans that the particular content was not added to the Pieces documentary:

“The writer however withdrew from the project before the production of the documentary and the information collected from the interviews were not used in the documentary.”

The singer’s agency ended its statement commenting that they had not received any information about the writer contacting fans. The statement ended by apologizing for causing concern over the issue.

Meanwhile, the documentary, Pieces: Twenty-Nine Year Old’s Winter will comprise a DVD & Blu-ray (Documentary, Pieces All Track Live Clip), a CD, and an undisclosed photobook for now. The agency will release additional details regarding it on the pre-sale date.

The pre-sale for the documentary will open on January 13, 3:00 pm KST.

Edited by Siddharth Satish