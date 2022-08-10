IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment announce strict action against fraudulent concert ticket purchases

The princess of K-pop IU will hold her first solo concert in three years, and her agency EDAM Entertainment has announced strict action against scalpers and illegal ticket purchasers.
EDAM Entertainment announced its new policies regarding ticket purchases through the LILAC singer's Twitter account, which included an email template for reporting fraudulent ticket transactions.
Her agency has clearly stated that tickets purchased through illegal means and channels other than official retailers, reservations made through fraudulent methods such as macros, or tickets sold on premium ticket trading sites and personal SNS, are considered fraudulent practice.
EDAM Entertainment also revealed that if a fraudulent ticket buyer is found to be a member of the singer's fan club, the agency will remove the fan from the list and permanently blacklist them from fan club membership and future performances.
IU's fans laud EDAM Entertainment for taking a step into the right direction
The EIGHT singer has become the first Korean female artist to hold a solo concert at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, also known as the Olympic Stadium in Seoul Jamsil Sports Complex, one of the largest multi-purpose stadiums in South Korea, with her 2022 concert.
The two shows are scheduled for September 17-18.
Tickets for the singer's 2022 concert, “The Golden Hour”, went on sale on August 8 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) for official fan club members, and on August 11 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) for the general public.
Fans applauded EDAM Entertainment for taking strict action against ticket scalpers and fraudulent concert ticket purchases.
Fans believe this step was necessary as the LILAC singer will be the first female K-pop soloist to headline Seoul’s iconic Olympic Stadium in the Jamsil Sports Complex, and deserves respect and admiration equal to her status.
The agency plans on canceling all tickets suspected of being distributed through illegal transactions, and Uaenas can report any cases directly to EDAM Entertainment.
Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium boasts a capacity of nearly 100,000 spectators. The talented singer is the first Korean female artist to headline a concert at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium.
Other artists who have managed to perform at the stadium include BTS, EXO and PSY.
More about Korea’s talented singer and songwriter, IU
IU, aka Lee Ji-eun, is a singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress. She is known as the “Nation’s Little Sister” for her sweet singing voice that can hit high notes as effortlessly as she can sing ballads.
“The Golden Hour” will mark her first concert since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She last performed in Seoul and on a subsequent Asia tour with the 2019 “Love, Poem” tour, which saw her perform 14 shows across 10 cities. The series of concerts was held in support of the singer's mini-album of the same name, which was released shortly after she had gone on tour in November 2019.
Uaenas were ecstatic when she first announced the Olympic Stadium concert in February 2022, only for it to get canceled after the Omicron outbreak caused many idols to fall sick.
Fans suspect "The Golden Hour" has got its name from the singer's 2020 digital single Eight featuring BTS’ SUGA.
The LILAC singer will celebrate her 15th debut anniversary at "The Golden Hour" on September 18, 2022 with her fandom, Uaenas.