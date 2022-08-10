IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment announce strict action against fraudulent concert ticket purchases

The princess of K-pop IU will hold her first solo concert in three years, and her agency EDAM Entertainment has announced strict action against scalpers and illegal ticket purchasers.

EDAM Entertainment announced its new policies regarding ticket purchases through the LILAC singer's Twitter account, which included an email template for reporting fraudulent ticket transactions.

Her agency has clearly stated that tickets purchased through illegal means and channels other than official retailers, reservations made through fraudulent methods such as macros, or tickets sold on premium ticket trading sites and personal SNS, are considered fraudulent practice.

EDAM Entertainment also revealed that if a fraudulent ticket buyer is found to be a member of the singer's fan club, the agency will remove the fan from the list and permanently blacklist them from fan club membership and future performances.

IU's fans laud EDAM Entertainment for taking a step into the right direction

🌙 @jieunbbyy THE IU CONCERT IS NEAR

THE IU CONCERT IS NEAR https://t.co/zvb4DbVScW

The EIGHT singer has become the first Korean female artist to hold a solo concert at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, also known as the Olympic Stadium in Seoul Jamsil Sports Complex, one of the largest multi-purpose stadiums in South Korea, with her 2022 concert.

The two shows are scheduled for September 17-18.

Tickets for the singer's 2022 concert, “The Golden Hour”, went on sale on August 8 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) for official fan club members, and on August 11 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) for the general public.

Fans applauded EDAM Entertainment for taking strict action against ticket scalpers and fraudulent concert ticket purchases.

notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notnetizenbuzz ] IU's agency implements new policy to blacklist concert ticket scalpers [ notnetizenbuzz ] IU's agency implements new policy to blacklist concert ticket scalpers https://t.co/TVK2oRJR9u

🌄🌅iu's violet flower waiting for golden hour 🌸 @KODQ000 🫢 Holy shi- almost 200k this is IU the biggest soloist of Korea concert waiting list for ticket reserving Holy shi- almost 200k this is IU the biggest soloist of Korea concert waiting list for ticket reserving 😭🫢 https://t.co/M4zSU51J7O

Fans believe this step was necessary as the LILAC singer will be the first female K-pop soloist to headline Seoul’s iconic Olympic Stadium in the Jamsil Sports Complex, and deserves respect and admiration equal to her status.

Han سو~~ل 🌸 @SheJieun516 I hope IU realizes that she is famous around the world , from tickets war I hope edam doesn't act surprised like in Cannes , IU deserves it . We aren't in 2015 anymore , they must know this and work with more efforts . I hope IU realizes that she is famous around the world , from tickets war I hope edam doesn't act surprised like in Cannes , IU deserves it . We aren't in 2015 anymore , they must know this and work with more efforts .

🎬 @serene1219 오망 @deadomang 아이유 콘서트 부정 티켓 거래를 잡으면 공연 티켓을 공짜로 준다?! 얘들아 도전해라 아이유 콘서트 부정 티켓 거래를 잡으면 공연 티켓을 공짜로 준다?! 얘들아 도전해라 https://t.co/bMsgmb68eg if you report uaenas fanclub members re-selling tickets or fraudulent ticketing transactions edam will 1) give you a ticket the day of iu concert if you don’t have one 2) give you merch if you already have a ticket twitter.com/deadomang/stat… if you report uaenas fanclub members re-selling tickets or fraudulent ticketing transactions edam will 1) give you a ticket the day of iu concert if you don’t have one 2) give you merch if you already have a ticket twitter.com/deadomang/stat…

The agency plans on canceling all tickets suspected of being distributed through illegal transactions, and Uaenas can report any cases directly to EDAM Entertainment.

ЯIZΣ 🦋IA @izecold_ I hope they do it like IU does... Tickets open FIRST for officially registered Uaenas before they open it to GP. Idols who are not a registered Uaena are throwing a fit rn bc it looks like Registered Uaenas can fill-up the entire Jamsil Stadium. lol I hope they do it like IU does... Tickets open FIRST for officially registered Uaenas before they open it to GP. Idols who are not a registered Uaena are throwing a fit rn bc it looks like Registered Uaenas can fill-up the entire Jamsil Stadium. lol

BLUEming w/ IU ~ 😍💋💙 @itsME902

57, 000 advanced tickets from FC members alone. QUEEN! 🏻 twitter.com/Raon_iu/status… 라온 @Raon_iu

1. H.O.T, Cho Yong-pil, and BTS were the only singers who performed for two consecutive days and opened the maximum seats (4 to 50,000)

2. It is estimated that about 57,000 seats were sold in advance, out of the total 88,000 seats Meaning of IU's Jamsil Main Stadium Concert1. H.O.T, Cho Yong-pil, and BTS were the only singers who performed for two consecutive days and opened the maximum seats (4 to 50,000)2. It is estimated that about 57,000 seats were sold in advance, out of the total 88,000 seats twitter.com/raon_iu/status… Meaning of IU's Jamsil Main Stadium Concert1. H.O.T, Cho Yong-pil, and BTS were the only singers who performed for two consecutive days and opened the maximum seats (4 to 50,000)2. It is estimated that about 57,000 seats were sold in advance, out of the total 88,000 seats twitter.com/raon_iu/status… The power IU holds as she sold57, 000 advanced tickets from FC members alone. QUEEN! The power IU holds as she sold 57, 000 advanced tickets from FC members alone. QUEEN! 👸🏻💅 🔥 twitter.com/Raon_iu/status…

Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium boasts a capacity of nearly 100,000 spectators. The talented singer is the first Korean female artist to headline a concert at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

Other artists who have managed to perform at the stadium include BTS, EXO and PSY.

More about Korea’s talented singer and songwriter, IU

ETW @ETWTeamPH

The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun



Ticket Opening Schedule Information

Fan Club Pre-Sale: 22/08/08 - 8pm to 11:59pm KST

General Reservation: 22/08/11 to 22/09/15 - 8pm to 11:59pm KST



#아이유 #IU

#The_Golden_Hour #오렌지_태양_아래 2022 IU CONCERTThe Golden Hour: Under the Orange SunTicket Opening Schedule InformationFan Club Pre-Sale: 22/08/08 - 8pm to 11:59pm KSTGeneral Reservation: 22/08/11 to 22/09/15 - 8pm to 11:59pm KST 2022 IU CONCERTThe Golden Hour: Under the Orange SunTicket Opening Schedule InformationFan Club Pre-Sale: 22/08/08 - 8pm to 11:59pm KSTGeneral Reservation: 22/08/11 to 22/09/15 - 8pm to 11:59pm KST#아이유 #IU#The_Golden_Hour #오렌지_태양_아래 https://t.co/M3lzltB3cD

IU, aka Lee Ji-eun, is a singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress. She is known as the “Nation’s Little Sister” for her sweet singing voice that can hit high notes as effortlessly as she can sing ballads.

“The Golden Hour” will mark her first concert since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She last performed in Seoul and on a subsequent Asia tour with the 2019 “Love, Poem” tour, which saw her perform 14 shows across 10 cities. The series of concerts was held in support of the singer's mini-album of the same name, which was released shortly after she had gone on tour in November 2019.

Uaenas were ecstatic when she first announced the Olympic Stadium concert in February 2022, only for it to get canceled after the Omicron outbreak caused many idols to fall sick.

Fans suspect "The Golden Hour" has got its name from the singer's 2020 digital single Eight featuring BTS’ SUGA.

🌅 @dlwlrmother 200k people trying to get tickets to her concert for A REASON maybe y’all should stan iu 200k people trying to get tickets to her concert for A REASON maybe y’all should stan iu https://t.co/QM16c4MRdr

The LILAC singer will celebrate her 15th debut anniversary at "The Golden Hour" on September 18, 2022 with her fandom, Uaenas.

