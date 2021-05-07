Jake Paul claims Floyd Mayweather is sending his "goons" after him as Twitter reacts with memes to "heated brawl"

Despite today being the press conference for the upcoming Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fight, it ended up being Jake Paul who stole the show.

The day began with Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul going back and forth for the upcoming fight. The former could be seen all over the place promoting the fight before any altercation with Jake Paul. However, that didn't last very long.

word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me



if I die....... I died for the hat — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul decided to bring himself into the promotion of a fight, even though his brother is set as the star. He insisted that he should have his own bout with Mayweather, and that's when the situation amped up.

I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Shortly after Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather had their showdown, the former decided to steal the hat off the boxing legend's head. Of course, Mayweather didn't take the disrespect lightly, and a heated brawl took place in the area afterward. Logan Paul could also be seen in the scuffle between both camps.

After everyone was split up and the chaos was reigned in, there was a far cry from the tone the conference's start had. It went from standard to chaos in mere moments due to Jake Paul. He could be seen getting himself off the ground as Mayweather was pulled away.

Once all was said and done, Jake Paul posted a picture of the black eye that he got from the scuffle. Allegedly, he was hit by a member of Mayweather's entourage.

The younger Paul brother said:

"Honestly, have had three easy fights as a pro, so been itching for some real action. One of Floyd's 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye."

Twitter reactions to Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather at the press conference

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather aren't new to the feud that's starting. When Logan Paul initially announced a date for the fight between him and Mayweather, Jake Paul soon followed suit.

He claimed that he wanted his own fight, and Mayweather agreed as long as Jake Paul could beat more opponents, and after he fought Logan Paul. From there, Jake posted tweets and made rhymes aimed at insulting the 44-year-old as much as possible.

Much like today's events, that feud also took away from Logan Paul as he was attempting to promote his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.