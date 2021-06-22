Jake Paul trolls KSI for choosing to fight Austin McBroom instead of him

Jake Paul called out KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, on Twitter on June 20th. Over a week after the June 12th TikTokers vs YouTubers fight, Jake Paul commented to KSI about his next opponent being Austin McBroom.

YouTube content creator The Ace Family's Austin McBroom won the main event card via a technical knock-out against TikTok star Bryce Hall. Jake Paul stated:

"Lol. KSI immediately jumping at the opportunity to fight Austin. I guess 'music tours' and 'COVID' were only in the way of fighting me."

Jake Paul is slated to fight Tyron Woodley on August 28th. Older brother Logan Paul fought against KSI in August 2018.

Jake Paul wants to go against KSI

Even after the shocking two-time defeat brother Logan Paul suffered against KSI, Jake Paul wants to try his hand in the ring. It's no surprise that many fans of Paul and KSI are not convinced that Paul can stand on his own in the ring.

The top reply under the tweet states that Jake Paul needs the fight because "[he's] fallen off." Twitter user khamism even suggested that Jake Paul take on McBroom.

KSI remains undefeated in his boxing career with one win. Jake Paul recently fought KSI's younger brother Deji and won, making his record three total wins by knockout.

Earlier this year, Jake Paul announced that he would no longer be calling KSI out for a boxing match.

In an interview with ES News, he stated that KSI was "making excuses that he [couldn't] train" before adding:

"Actually, you know what? I'm done talking about him. This is the last time I"m talking about KSI. I"m done. He's washed up. F--k that guy."

Paul's coach also added that he was "tired" of being asked about the bout but nothing ever happening. In March, Jake Paul returned to Instagram to taunt KSI by signing a contract for their boxing match.

you really need this fight, you've fallen off — BIGPOGBOOOOOM (@bigpogbooooom) June 20, 2021

KSI would demolish you, and you ducked him for 2 years — Bamba (@BambaBall) June 20, 2021

Bruh mcbroom will beat the Disney off you 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 — moe khamis (@khamism) June 20, 2021

the fact that he was laughing at jake for not fighting a ‘real boxer’ but he wants to fight austin mcbroom lmao🥱🥱 pic.twitter.com/Y2YX8HkSlS — ‘ (@jakedtseavey) June 20, 2021

i thought you were too good for jj now and that you didn’t want to fight him anymore.

what happened to that haha — joanne (@SEAVEYSSDMN) June 20, 2021

win a real boxing fight — JT Daniels Burner (@JTDanielsBurner) June 20, 2021

KSI has not commented under Jake Paul's tweet nor has he responded on social media as a whole. The fight between KSI and Austin McBroom has not been scheduled for a specific date at this time.

