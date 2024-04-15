Jakob Nowell plays his late rockstar father's legendary guitar as he joins Sublime at Coachella 2024 

Jakob Nowell, the son of Sublime’s late lead singer Bradley Nowell, performed at the Coachella stage with the band's original members, Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh. Bradley passed away in 1996 at the age of 28. During the performance on Saturday, April 13, Jakob played with his father’s custom guitar and Mesa Boogie amp.

The signature guitar, created by Dan MacDonald, was reportedly gifted to Bradley after he bashed his old Ibanez guitar. Additionally, it was revealed that the guitar Jakob played was constructed from Honduran mahogany, featuring a maple neck and an ebony fingerboard.

Jakob Nowell was just 11 months old when his father died of a drug overdose, which took place just two months before the release of Sublime’s self-titled album.

Expand Tweet

This is the first time the band has performed as a new group since it was announced that Jakob Nowell would be performing alongside Gaugh and Wilson. Additionally, it was the first time Gaugh’s signature green drum kit and Bradely’s guitar have been on the same stage since Sublime last toured in 1996.

“Overwhelming emotions welled up inside”: Bud Gaugh reflects on playing with Jakob Nowell in interview

In an exclusive interview with People magazine published on April 13, it was revealed that Sublime would reemerge only if Jakob Nowell agreed to be part of the band. The trio reportedly came together for an experimental session, performing a brief set at an L.A. fundraiser in December to raise money for the medical expenses of Paul Hudson of D.C. punk band Bad Brains.

Speaking about what it was like for Jakob to take the place of his father Bradley on stage, Bud Gaugh said:

"Closing my eyes, the hair on my arms and neck began to stand up and overwhelming emotions welled up inside. It was hard to keep my composure. The tears, the sadness, the pain, then the flush of love. Jakob’s personality is different but there are keen similarities that pop up out of nowhere."

He further added:

"The way he stands, how he looks back, is very similar. Brad was in the room with us! Incredible!"

In the interview, Jakob also revealed that he had a special relationship with Sublime’s bandmates, who were tapped to be his "co-godfathers." Speaking about them, Jakob said:

"This is my family. I consider the bandmates in Sublime my uncles."

Before performing alongside the Sublime bandmates, Jakob Nowell sang for LAW, a Long Beach-based ska-punk band. Additionally, he embarked on a new musical project, titled Jakobs Castle, set to release music later this year. Speaking about the project, he described it to People as “beach-y internet music.”

Following the passing of Bradley Nowell, the remaining members of Sublime partnered with singer Rome Ramirez to form Sublime with Rome, which toured for over a decade.

However, Gaugh went on to leave the group in December 2011, subsequently being replaced by drummer Josh Freese. Since then, the group has undergone numerous changes, with Wilson also announcing that he would no longer be performing with Sublime with Rome this year. Now, Sublime has reemerged with the original bandmates alongside Jakob Nowell.

Sublime with Rome, comprising band members Rome Ramirez, Carlos Verdugo, Josh Freese, Tony Kanal, Stu Brooks, and Gabrial McNair, is currently on their farewell tour. Their final show is scheduled for August.