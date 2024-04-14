"Apology letter of a middle school 7th grader": YouTuber being sued by ADOR Agency for defaming NewJeans addresses the issue and deletes account

On Saturday, April 13, YouTuber @Middle7 who was accused of defaming NewJeans through their content seemingly released an apology video. They stated in the video that they were shocked to realize that they were sued by NewJeans' agency, ADOR, as soon as they woke up. The video was captioned with the following sentence:

"The apology letter of a middle school 7th grader who got sued by NewJeans."

The caption expressed that it was an apology letter from a Middle School 7th grader. The video continued to explain that given that the account wasn't monetized they expressed that were glad to not make major losses. Soon after the apology video, the YouTuber's account was seen to be deleted for violating the community guidelines.

Recently, the ADOR agency announced that they'll be proceeding with taking serious measures to sue the YouTuber due to their harmful and reputation-damaging content created towards the rookie K-pop girl group. Since the account was anonymous, ADOR took the issue to the US Federate Court to uncover their identity so that the agency could proceed with a lawsuit against the YouTuber to hold them accountable for their actions.

YouTuber sued by NewJeans' agency on defamation charges seemingly releases apology letter

@Middle7 was criticized by several people for its defamatory statements and mockery of the rookie K-pop girl group, NewJeans. Given that both insult and defamation stand as criminal offenses in South Korea, ADOR Agency decided to take legal action against the YouTuber.

They initially filed a complaint against the YouTuber through Seoul Police Station. However, the case couldn't pass through since the YouTuber's account was anonymous and the complaint couldn't be filed against any particular citizen of the country. Therefore, to unveil the Youtuber's identity, the agency, ADOR, reached out to Google.

They requested the company to share information regarding @Middle7 since YouTube is housed under Google. However, they were rejected by Google as the request stood against their policies. Therefore, the agency moved to the US Federal Court in California, where they asked the court to order Google to release the identity of the YouTuber.

Therefore, if and when @Middle7's identity is revealed, the group's agency ADOR, is expected to proceed with a lawsuit against the YouTuber and try to charge them with defamation and insult directed towards NewJeans.

While the news about whether or not ADOR Agency was able to sue the YouTuber is yet to be revealed, the recent statement from @Middle7 gave netizens a hint. The YouTuber was unhappy with the events that unfolded and released a video in a tone of mockery with a caption that stated that the video was an apology letter from a middle school 7th grader who was sued by NewJeans' agency.

Moreover, the song embedded in the video, FUXX THAT SHXX by Leellamarz and TOIL, made the apology seem all the more unserious. The video consisted of a few words they liked to share as an alleged apology for the controversy that recently unfolded:

NewJeans’ agency sued me. I woke up and wondered what on earth was going on…The good news is I didn’t apply to be monetized.

The video also continued to mock and insult NewJeans members but was soon deleted from the internet and the YouTuber account, in itself, was also removed for violating YouTube's community guidelines.