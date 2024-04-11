NewJeans' Hyein to go on temporary hiatus ahead of the group's comeback due to a foot fracture

According to a statement from Hyein's agency ADOR, the NewJeans member has a microfracture in her foot. The agency informed the group's fans via a notice that the artist has decided to temporarily cease all activities owing to an injury sustained during practice.

On April 10, Hyein suffered a recent injury during practice, according to a statement made by ADOR via the Weverse app Phoning. She has a microfracture in her foot, therefore her doctor has recommended rest and minimal activity till she heals completely. The company stated,

"Hello. This is ADOR. We regret to bring you unfortunate news regarding NewJeans member Hyein. She will be taking a break from her activities due to an injury sustained during practice. Pain in the top of her foot during practice prompted her to go to the hospital, where she underwent a thorough examination and discovered a microfracture in her foot."

The agency continued,

"Accordingly, Hyein will pause her activities and focus on recovery and recuperation. We will do our very best to support Hyein so she can resume her activities in good health. Thank you." (as reported by Koreaboo)

Expand Tweet

NewJeans' Hyein is reportedly to be on rest for weeks ahead of the group's May comeback

NewJeans has announced their group comeback release with their Japanese debut, and more. On May 24, the rookie girl group from ADOR, operated under HYBE, will release a double single containing the songs How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of each. Prominently, Bubble Gum will premiere as a Japanese shampoo commercial tune in April 2024

Following this, the group will release their second double single featuring the B-side Right Now and the main tune Supernatural on June 21, 2024. However, the group intends to release Right Now in both Korean and Japanese on May 24, paving the way for their entry into the Japanese music industry.

Expand Tweet

Now, the group's youngest member's injury and her decision to sit out on all the near activities have caused concerns among the fans. In addition, fans can anticipate an incredible time at Bunnies Camp 2024, the group's first-ever Japanese fan convention, which is scheduled for June 26 and 27 at the Tokyo Dome.

For the unversed, a microfracture—which is another name for a stress fracture—is a small break that appears progressively in the bone. Microfractures are frequently seen in athletes and are brought on by overuse or repeated actions that inhibit bone mending. Unlike normal fractures, which happen right away after impact, microfractures need time to heal.

According to Healthline, when a person runs or jumps and repeatedly puts pressure on their foot, they may get tiny, hairline cracks. The amount of discomfort and the location of the fracture will determine how long it takes to heal, although it may take six to eight weeks. The location and severity of the fracture will determine the course of treatment.

Meanwhile, although being the youngest member of the popular and rising girl group, the 16-year-old artist had established herself as she featured on South Korea's famous singer-actress IU's comeback album The Winning.

With her lovely voice heard in IU's Shh.., Hyein of NewJeans has enchanted music enthusiasts and was globally lauded for her melodious baritones. IU's album The Winning was released on February 20, 2024, and consisted of five tracks and featured several well-known artists such as BTS' Taehyung and Australian-Korean singer DPR IAN, among others.

NewJeans has been collecting laurels since its debut in July 2022. Their song Hype Boy became the longest-running K-pop female act single on the Billboard Global 200. They hit the charts with their debut single album, OMG, which was released in January 2023 and its two singles OMG and Ditto were released with it.

The group's debut entry on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, Ditto became widely successful, becoming the longest-running number-one single on the Circle Digital Chart.