"HE NEEDS TO BE GONE": Fans enraged as YouTuber IShowSpeed makes inappropriate remarks while reacting to NewJeans' Super Shy

IShowSpeed, aka Darren Jason Watkins Jr., has garnered attention from K-pop fans for his latest reaction video on NewJeans’ popular song Super Shy. The YouTuber made certain remarks that did not sit right with the audience, and they expressed their anger on social media.

During a live stream video, he reacted to the music video by the HYBE LABELS group, which was later uploaded to his YouTube channel. The clips from the footage recently resurfaced on the internet, attracting negative reactions from K-pop fans. The video was titled, "IShowSpeed Reacts to New Jeans – Super Shy (GETS BON*R)."

Fans accused the streamer of making inappropriate gestures during the reaction video. During the livestream, a commenter informed him about the age of the youngest member of the group Hyein. However, he continued with the reaction. His behavior in the video received a major backlash from fans as they found it disrespectful towards the idols, knowing some of the singers were minors.

Fans took to social media to report to HYBE LABELS and ADOR to bring this to their attention. A fan on the X said, "HE NEEDS TO BE GONE."

Fans enraged as Darren Jason Watkins Jr. reacts to NewJeans

"He is such a weirdo": Fans react as IShowSpeed’s reaction video of NewJeans’ Super Shy resurfaces

Fans enraged as IShowSpeed reacts to NewJeans (Images Via @rueyuex/X)

s song Super Shy. The streamer's video title caught attention as it made inappropriate remarks like "GETS BON*R" which was later changed. However, the content of the video has enraged the fans as his actions did not seem appropriate.The YouTuber was seen complimenting the appearance of the NewJeans members. A comment informed that Hyein was 12, later corrected by another comment that she is 15 years old. This did not stop him; he continued to react to Super Shy.

When he saw Hyein smile on the screen he smashed the desk, causing an object to fall on the ground. He stood up to pick up the object, seemingly showing his sexual arousal, according to fans. Furthermore, he bit his lips while watching the video. Fans also highlighted his reaction when the video reached Hyein's lines which say:

"And I wanna go out with you, where you wanna go?"

The YouTuber said he could not continue watching as he believed the lyrics were lying to him, to which he said:

"You don’t wanna go out with me."

Fans have expressed their anger as some of the members of the K-pop girl group are minors, saying that his reaction was inappropriate. Many K-pop fans said they felt disgusted while watching his videos, calling him "weird."

They reported this incident to NewJeans’ agency ADOR and HYBE LABELS by tagging their official pages on social media, demanding immediate action against the YouTuber.