"I stan the right group": Fans react as NewJeans joins an exclusive high donor club "Soul Leader" with the latest donation

K-pop girl group NewJeans has not only been making headlines for the huge success of their second mini album Get Up but also for their kind and generous actions, which have given them the honor to be a part of the exclusive high-donor club "Soul Leader."

Recently, ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin made a generous donation alongside the girl group NewJeans at the Snail of Love non-profit organization. This donation was part of the album sales revenue of the Super Shy singers, which was extended to help the deaf.

Hearing about this philanthropic news, fans heaped praise on the K-pop idols on social media. A fan expressed their pride in the group, saying, “I stan the right group."

“Best girls Best company”: Fans praise NewJeans and ADOR for their generous donation to Snail of Love non-profit organization

On December 22, Snail of Love, a non-profit organization, announced that the popular K-pop group NewJeans, along with their agency ADOR, had donated to help the deaf.

A part of their highly successful album sales was extended for this cause to the welfare organization. It marked the second time they delivered sponsorship funds to the organization since last year.

Furthermore, the Hype Boy singers have joined the Soul Leader club, as the sponsorship amount has been extended to 99 million Korean Won (76,400 USD). NewJeans is overall the seventh member of the club at the organization by making donations from their record sales revenue.

Hearing this delightful news, fans of the ETA singers took to social media to share their encouraging words about this philanthropic act. Fans were not only happy about the idols but also with the agency ADOR for making continuous donations.

The Attention singers were deeply inspired by the stories of the people who received help through their donations previously. This made them deliver funds again, and here is what they said, according to @newjeans_loops:

“After last year's sponsorship, I heard the story of the family who received the sound as a gift. I could feel that it was meaningful to sing a happy birthday song to a deaf child who couldn't hear sound, and to give the sound as a gift while listening to the story that the deaf person who was unable to communicate and moved away from people had hope.”

It continues:

“We hope to be able to reach more people with good music in the future, and we will continue to support deaf people."

The funds provided will be used for projects related to sound recovery and assistance, including deaf people’s artificial cochlear surgery, external hearing device replacement, and speech rehabilitation therapy.