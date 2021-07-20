James Charles allegedly caught messaging another 17-year old minor post grooming controversy 

Old habits die hard and James Charles was recently accused of allegedly interacting with a minor after returning to YouTube. James Charles previously took a three-month hiatus from the video platform due to accusations of him allegedly messaging minors.

He recently apologized and attempted to explain his actions before deleting the video an hour later.

A carousel of screenshots and a screen-recorded video showing James Charles allegedly interacting with an underage fan on Twitter were shared on Instagram by user defnoodles.

For context, the former fan in question has his age in his Twitter bio. Twitter user nathansmokee claimed that James Charles continued to follow him for months after Nathan unfollowed him.

This is the second interaction from July 19th. The first came from James Charles sharing a photo on his Instagram story and tagging a minor Twitch streamer.

Fans respond to recent allegations against James Charles

James Charles is no stranger to scandal. Following his Tati Westbrook allegation of harassing young men, in early January, James Charles defended Ondreaz Lopez after allegations of misconduct resurfaced. Charles then began receiving allegations of his own from multiple minors primarily on TikTok.

James Charles's name has trended on Twitter with each "cancel" wave. At the time of the article, Charles's name was trending under the Entertainment tab of Twitter's explore page with over ten thousand tweets.

Twitter user nathansmokee's tweet is also under the trending tab.

If I get cancelled tomorrow by James Charles stans this is why so I’ll show you before it happens!



Idrc but I hope everyone stays safe and has a good night :) pic.twitter.com/LKNLdDtAKH — Nathan Smoke (@nathansmokee) July 20, 2021

Many of the tweets under James Charles were tagged 'neg' for negative opinions about his alleged behavior. Most of the tweets under Charles's name have not yet acknowledged user nathansmokee's allegation.

Twitter users have stated that James Charles is beyond "cancelation." Others have claimed that Charles deserves jail time following the allegations.

// James Charles neg



Nahhh we aint having this, gatekeeping Purpled right this second stay back 🤺🤺 pic.twitter.com/yaRbWiLImv — ✨UwUcoomies✨Karl day! (@UwUcoomies) July 19, 2021

// james charles



i hope all 6 million of you stop watching james charles. pic.twitter.com/pU8P1DBEJr — Luca! (@tubbonaptwt) July 19, 2021

// james charles neg , pedophilia



week one: exposed as a pedo and should be in jail

week two: cookies 🥰 pic.twitter.com/W60fhmu6xg — cells (@melsmooo) July 19, 2021

Hey James Charles you pervert pic.twitter.com/CT7v4tnU6N — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 19, 2021

JAMES CHARLES FLIRTING WITH GEORGE AFTER SAYING HE LOOKS LIKE A MINOR IM OUT pic.twitter.com/u4lWAgclGT — tori vega☄️ (@torivegabutplug) July 19, 2021

James Charles reading all the tweets about him with his friends pic.twitter.com/QD5EVKY69i — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) July 19, 2021

James Charles is past cancelling at this point……somebody get this man behind bars pic.twitter.com/b6y5xMJcI9 — zach (@gzach_) July 19, 2021

why does James charles still have a platform tf — diya :) (@diyak_06) July 16, 2021

James Charles has since deleted the post on his Instagram story mentioning the underage streamer. However, he has not acknowledged or commented on Twitter user nathansmokee's allegations.

