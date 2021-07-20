"This is not a safe space": James Charles trends on Twitter after receiving backlash for tagging a minor on Instagram

James Charles recently went trending on Twitter after tagging a young Minecraft streamer on his Instagram stories.

On July 1st, 22-year-old YouTuber and beauty influencer, James Charles made a comeback on social media following a three-month hiatus to "reflect" on his prior grooming allegations.

In early March, multiple young men as young as 15 years old publicly expressed their experiences talking to James Charles, and even shared private and inappropriate messages that were sent to them via Snapchat.

This was allegedly James' second offense as he had been accused of the same actions a year before. Similar allegations were also brought to light during his feud with YouTuber, Tati Westbrook.

James Charles becomes a hot topic after angering Twitter users

On Monday afternoon, James Charles had once again fallen from social media graces after posting a now-deleted Instagram story where he tagged 17-year-old Twitch streamer, Grayson, who goes by the handle Purpled.

James Charles tags popular streamer Purpled, who happens to be a minor, in his story (Image via Instagram)

While many thought James was slowly climbing back into the favor of his fans, people were infuriated to see his attempt at reaching out to a minor.

Every time I see James Charles trending pic.twitter.com/IuETl0rglI — Lokis Bitch (@LokisHairFlip) July 19, 2021

james charles stop interacting with minors especially publicly when ure a well known groomer 😍😍 /srs — xai !! KARL DAY (@bunnykrl) July 19, 2021

James Charles is trending again pic.twitter.com/4mTtkepe1F — THATONEFUNNYBIHHH (@randommffendi) July 19, 2021

bye i’m gatekeeping purpled from james charles someone shut off his wifi — sage 🪴 (@luv4ponk) July 19, 2021

if you support james charles hard block me pls thank you — kelsey (@NotDream123) July 19, 2021

james charles get the fuck away from purpled he's 17 and we're not about to watch you groom yet ANOTHER minor under the sun. — dais / isy ‧₊˚✩彡 ¹⁰ (@savingtommy) July 19, 2021

In fact, this occurred three days after James took a photo of himself in an arcade with his zipper down. Although it was probably unintentional, many saw it as a way for the beauty guru to mock his situation.

Why we let James Charles free from his cancellation pic.twitter.com/hSYIkrlcEN — Amina ೃ࿔₊• (@bonjourperiodt) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, fans of Purpled banded together to try and protect their favorite streamer from ever getting in contact with the 22-year-old.

this is not a safe place for james charles pic.twitter.com/zBMkpDp7fz — gabby🗻 (@sapnapsdimples) July 19, 2021

bye what the shit is THISSSS #FreePurpled this not a safe space for james charles pic.twitter.com/xozlY7OpvE — linny (real) 🛸 (@probablylinny) July 19, 2021

Considering James Charles' repetitive behavior, many became increasingly upset that he had not "learned his lesson" after his second alleged grooming scandal.

James even deleted his apology where he seemingly took accountability for his actions against the young victims.

James Charles has yet to respond or address the madness of his ongoing social media mishaps.

