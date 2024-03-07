James Gunn teases scenes with Fortress of Solitude for Superman

With filming of James Gunn's Superman underway, the director has dropped the first details regarding the shoot of the film. In an interview with the Norwegian site Svalbardposten, Gunn revealed that he has shot the first scenes of the film involving the Fortress of Solitude in Adventdalen Valley in Svalbard, Norway.

As we all know, Superman's Fortress of Solitude is his Kryptonian home on Earth, and this is the first confirmation we have gotten from Gunn that the upcoming DC film will involve the location. Alongside that, Gunn also hinted at what the Man of Steel will be doing during the scene and it looks like it will involve a pivotal moment in the film.

James Gunn teases the Man of Steel fleeing to the Fortress of Solitude in Superman

During the interview, James Gunn revealed that the scene he shot will involve Superman fleeing to the Fortress of Solitude in the film. No additional details about the scene itself were revealed, but we got a behind-the-scenes photo of what the set for the upcoming DC movie looks like.

Gunn spoke in detail about why he chose Svalbard as the location for the film praising the place for its natural beauty. He revealed that he saw many locations for the film, but it was Svalbard that looked to be the most fitting for the movie.

Here's what he said in the interview:

“We have filmed the first scenes [in Svalbard], which show Superman fleeing to the Fortress of Solitude. We wanted a place that was beautiful and felt like being in the middle of the Arctic, so we looked at several places in the world. But there were many things that sold Svalbard for us over the other places.”

He continued:

“First, there is the natural beauty. But there’s also the fact that you’ll find a varied landscape here that you won’t find anywhere else. Nature gives a special feeling.”

On his social media, Gunn originally teased the new Man of Steel suit with flakes of ice on it. It was pretty clear at that point that they were then shooting the scenes involving the Fortress of Solitude.

What do we know about the film?

Currently, plot details for the film are under wraps, but we do know that the film's suit will be inspired by the Man of Steel's look in Kingdom Come. This was due to the Kingdom Come logo being featured on the suit of David Corenswet who will be portraying Kal-El in the film.

He will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. The rest of the cast also includes Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho) and more.

The film also went through a recent title change as it was originally called Superman: Legacy, but Gunn decided to remove 'Legacy' from the title and just call it Superman. The film releases in theatres on July 11, 2025.