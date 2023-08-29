Jang Ki-yong and Chun Woo-hee confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Although I Am Not a Hero 

JTBC confirmed Jang Ki-yong and Chun Woo-hee's casting in the upcoming supernatural and fantasy drama Although I Am Not a Hero on August 29, 2023.

Although I Am Not a Hero presents the story of a man who loses his supernatural powers because of depression. Things start changing for him after he meets a strange woman.

As the news broke, K-drama fans were excited to hear about Jang Ki-yong 's new project, especially after his discharge from mandatory military service in February 2023. Fans are excited to have Jang Ki-yong back in dramas again.

Jang Ki-yong is suffering from depression in the upcoming drama Although I Am Not a Hero

In Although I Am Not a Hero, the story delves into a family whose members possess supernatural abilities. However, modern-day problems like mobile phone addiction and other diseases like insomnia and bulimia are chewing away at their powers.

Jang Ki-yong portrays the role of Bok Gwi-joo. While Bok Gwi-joo possesses the power to journey back in time to joyful moments, his battle with depression obstructs his path to revisiting the past. As his ability to access past happy moments diminishes, his depression worsens over time, trapping him in a dark tunnel.

Bok Gwi-joo ultimately discovers a glimmer of hope amidst his life's darkness through the female lead, Chun Woo-hee, who plays the role of Do Da-hae. Do Da-hae is an enigmatic woman who emerges before a family possessing supernatural abilities. A sweet romance buds between Bok Gwi-joo and Do Da-hae as they embark on a new journey.

The unique storyline focuses on healing, mental health, and supernatural elements. Intrigued fans eagerly anticipate the drama's future airing. The prospect of a new couple has also excited fans, and they can't stop expressing their excitement.

Jo Hyun-taek directed Although I Am Not a Hero, who is known for projects like Snowdrop and SKY Castle. Joo Hwa-mi acts as the screenwriter, known for works like Introverted Boss and more.

More about Jang Ki-yong

Hailing from Ulsan, Jang Ki-yong is a renowned South Korean actor and model under the management of YG KPlus. He completed his studies at Seokyeong University, specializing in model acting. His journey commenced as a model in South Korea in 2012 during the Seoul Fashion Week.

Transitioning to acting, Jang Ki-yong debuted with a guest appearance on It's Okay, That's Love. His breakout came with Confession Couple. He secured his first leading role in Come and Hug Me. Jang's star continued to rise with Search: WWW, followed by My Roommate Is a Gumiho and Now, We Are Breaking Up.

Noteworthy performances also include his roles in My Mister and Born Again.

Although I Am Not a Hero will premiere in 2024