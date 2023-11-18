Jason Donovan UK Tour 2025: Tickets, presale, dates and more

Australian actor and singer Jason Donovan has just revealed exciting news for his fans. The seasoned artist will embark on an extensive tour across the UK titled Doin' Fine 25, starting in February 2025, with the first performance scheduled at Cardiff's New Theatre.
The tour promises a journey through Jason Donovan's celebrated career, featuring hits that have made him a household name. Fans can anticipate an unforgettable experience as he brings his talent to various cities, with a special stop at the prestigious London Palladium on March 3.
The tour's grand finale will take place at the Royal and Derngate in Northampton on March 30, 2025, marking the end of this musical tour.
The tour will go on sale at 10 am next Friday, November 20, while the general sale will go on sale on November 24 via his official website. Fans can also follow his social media accounts to stay updated on the tour.
Here are the dates and venues of the tour:
- February 14, 2025 - CARDIFF New Theatre
- February 15, 2025 - CHELTENHAM Town Hall
- February 16, 2025 - BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall
- February 18, 2025 - TORQUAY Princess Theatre
- February 20, 2025 - TRURO Hall For Cornwall
- February 21, 2025 - POOLE Lighthouse
- February 22, 2025 - PORTSMOUTH Guildhall
- February 25, 2025 - AYLESBURY Waterside
- February 28, 2025 - GUILDFORD G Live
- March 01, 2025 - SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
- March 03, 2025 - LONDON Palladium
- March 04, 2025 - WORTHING Assembly Hall
- March 05, 2025 - BASINGSTOKE Anvil
- March 07, 2025 - BRADFORD St Georges Hall
- March 08, 2025 - YORK Barbican
- March 09, 2025 - MANCHESTER Lowry
- March 10, 2025 - GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall
- March 12, 2025 - NORWICH Theatre Royal
- March 13, 2025 - WREXHAM William Aston Hall
- March 15, 2025 - GATESHEAD Glasshouse
- March 17, 2025 - EDINBURGH Usher Hall
- March 18, 2025 - DARLINGTON Hippodrome
- March 20, 2025 - BUXTON Opera House
- March 21, 2025 - HULL City Hall
- March 22, 2025 - LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall
- March 24, 2025 - BURY ST EDMUNDS Apex
- March 25, 2025 - BURY ST EDMUNDS Apex
- March 26, 2025 - KINGS LYNN Corn exchange
- March 28, 2025 - CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre
- March 29, 2025 - READING Hexagon
- March 30, 2025 - NORTHAMPTON Derngate
Despite being well-known for his acting prowess in Australia and beyond, Jason Donovan is no stranger to the music scene. While his last studio album, Sign Of Your Love, was released in 2012, his timeless hits continue to resonate with audiences.