Jason Donovan UK Tour 2025: Tickets, presale, dates and more

Australian actor and singer Jason Donovan has just revealed exciting news for his fans. The seasoned artist will embark on an extensive tour across the UK titled Doin' Fine 25, starting in February 2025, with the first performance scheduled at Cardiff's New Theatre.

The tour promises a journey through Jason Donovan's celebrated career, featuring hits that have made him a household name. Fans can anticipate an unforgettable experience as he brings his talent to various cities, with a special stop at the prestigious London Palladium on March 3.

The tour's grand finale will take place at the Royal and Derngate in Northampton on March 30, 2025, marking the end of this musical tour.

The tour will go on sale at 10 am next Friday, November 20, while the general sale will go on sale on November 24 via his official website. Fans can also follow his social media accounts to stay updated on the tour.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

February 14, 2025 - CARDIFF New Theatre

February 15, 2025 - CHELTENHAM Town Hall

February 16, 2025 - BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

February 18, 2025 - TORQUAY Princess Theatre

February 20, 2025 - TRURO Hall For Cornwall

February 21, 2025 - POOLE Lighthouse

February 22, 2025 - PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

February 25, 2025 - AYLESBURY Waterside

February 28, 2025 - GUILDFORD G Live

March 01, 2025 - SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

March 03, 2025 - LONDON Palladium

March 04, 2025 - WORTHING Assembly Hall

March 05, 2025 - BASINGSTOKE Anvil

March 07, 2025 - BRADFORD St Georges Hall

March 08, 2025 - YORK Barbican

March 09, 2025 - MANCHESTER Lowry

March 10, 2025 - GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall

March 12, 2025 - NORWICH Theatre Royal

March 13, 2025 - WREXHAM William Aston Hall

March 15, 2025 - GATESHEAD Glasshouse

March 17, 2025 - EDINBURGH Usher Hall

March 18, 2025 - DARLINGTON Hippodrome

March 20, 2025 - BUXTON Opera House

March 21, 2025 - HULL City Hall

March 22, 2025 - LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

March 24, 2025 - BURY ST EDMUNDS Apex

March 25, 2025 - BURY ST EDMUNDS Apex

March 26, 2025 - KINGS LYNN Corn exchange

March 28, 2025 - CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre

March 29, 2025 - READING Hexagon

March 30, 2025 - NORTHAMPTON Derngate

Despite being well-known for his acting prowess in Australia and beyond, Jason Donovan is no stranger to the music scene. While his last studio album, Sign Of Your Love, was released in 2012, his timeless hits continue to resonate with audiences.