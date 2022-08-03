Jaswant Singh Chail update: Man who threatened Queen Elizabeth II with crossbow at Windsor Castle charged with treason

On Tuesday, August 2, Jaswant Singh Chail, a 20-year-old British Indian man, was charged with treason for allegedly threatening to attack Queen Elizabeth II at her home in Windsor Castle.
On Christmas day, 2021, the then 19-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail had posted a video reportedly threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth II in retaliation for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in which British troops slaughtered approximately 300 to 1000 protestors in Amritsar, Punjab.
Chail, a British citizen of Punjabi-Sikh descent, spoke of his heritage in the video, while also calling himself a Sith, a reference to the villains in the Star Wars franchise.
He said:
"I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre."
He added:
"I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Janus."
Authorities arrested Chail just 500 meters away from Queen Elizabeth's private quarters. He was allegedly found armed with a crossbow.
What did Jaswant Singh Chail do? Exploring the alleged crime
Jaswant Singh Chail entered Windsor castle just 24 minutes after his recorded threat began garnering views on social media. Authorities stated that he had only been on the castle grounds briefly before his arrest.
As per the New York Post, after Chail's arrest, the UK Counter-Terrorism Police carried out a seven-month-long investigation, ultimately determining that the suspect acted alone.
Nick Price, the head of the counter-terrorism division, summed up the accusations against Chail in a press interview, where he said:
“(Chail was) arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow."
According to Fox News, he is the first suspect in 40 years to be charged with a crime under the 19th century Treason act.
The act states:
"(It is a criminal offence to ) assault the Queen, or have a firearm or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her or to cause a breach of peace."
Chail has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and making death threats. He is currently under police custody. As per officials, he will make his first appearance at London Westminster Magistrates Court on August 17.
Nick Price noted:
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
The Queen remained unharmed in the incident.