Jean-Claude Van Damme’s agent calls allegations about the actor’s involvement with s*x trafficking victims “absurd” and “unfounded”

Jean-Claude Van Damme's agent has spoken up about a recent controversy surrounding the Belgian martial artist and actor. Van Damme was accused of allegedly engaging in s*xual acts with five Romanian women, who were trafficked.

CNN affiliate Antena 3 first reported on April 1 that the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) had filed a criminal case against him. The media outlet also reported the women were allegedly arranged for the actor by businessman Morel Bolea, owner of a modeling agency.

Patrick Goavec, the actor's agent, released a statement in French to People on April 9. He claimed that the allegations against Van Damme were allegedly "absurd" and "unfounded." The English translation of the statement reads:

"We have become aware of articles alleging an alleged affair in Cannes involving Mr. Jean-Claude Van Damme. The reported facts are both grotesque and non-existent. Mr. Van Damme does not wish to comment or fuel this rumor, which is as absurd as it is unfounded."

More details on the allegations against Jean-Claude Van Damme

According to Page Six's report dated April 9, Adrian Cuculis, the Romanian attorney of one of the victims, stated that the five women were in Cannes at an event, which was organized by the actor. Businessman Morel Bolea allegedly offered them to the actor while they were in a vulnerable state.

"[The women] were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code," Cuculis said.

The attorney also stated a criminal organization is being investigated for allegedly exploiting and s*xually trafficking Romanian women. He shared that the five victims were models.

"At one point in Cannes, at an event organized by Jean-Claude Van Damme, several Romanians who are currently being investigated for the establishment of a criminal group and p*mping allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women — photo models in Romania — for him to have s*xual relations [with]," he said.

The media outlet reported that people who were allegedly exploiting the victims knew that they were being trafficked. Adrian Cuculis accused the Bloodsport actor of reportedly knowing the truth and still having s*xual relations with them.

"The person who received those benefits knew their condition. From the witness statements, it is very clear that Jean-Claude Van Damme knew that these people were being exploited," he said.

Bloodsport remake is in talks

According to Yahoo Entertainment's report dated April 8, A24, the studio behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, Uncut Gems, Midsommar, Academy-award winning film Moonlight, Netflix's Beef, and HBO's Euphoria is reportedly trying to buy the rights to Bloodsport to create a remake.

The media outlet reported that Van Damme will most likely not be part of the remake, as the studio will reportedly hire a young cast. The original film cast included Van Damme, Leah Ayres, Forest Whitaker, Donald Gibb, Roy Chiao, and Bolo Yeung.

For the unversed, Jean-Claude Van Damme acted in multiple films, including Bloodsport, Timecop, Double Team, Double Impact, Kickboxer, Street Fighter, Lionheart, and The Expendables 2.

