What are the allegations against Jean-Claude Van Damme? Actor facing criminal charges in sex trafficking case in Romania

Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has been accused of participating in a human trafficking network led by Morel Boulez in a new criminal complaint. It was reportedly filed with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism after a 26-year-old Romanian woman, per Ukraine's Babel, claimed that she was s*xually assaulted by the Belgian action a decade prior.

DIICOT confirmed to the Romanian news outlet Hot News that the complaint was filed on Monday evening, March 31, 2025. In the complaint, it was alleged that Jean-Claude Van Damme knowingly used the s*xually services of five Romanian women who were reportedly "known to be exploited."

The outlet cited a statement from the lawyer of one of the girls, Attorney Adrian Cuculis, claiming that "the girls were given to the actor" and that whoever was present knew that they were trafficked. One of the five victims also reportedly gave detailed testimony of the incident and where it happened. Cuculis wrote about it in a statement sent to Hot News:

"The scenes took place in Cannes and the act Van Damme is accused of refers to using the services of a person known to be exploited."

Meanwhile, CNN affiliate Antena 3 further mentioned that the actor allegedly knew that the girls were victims of a network of traffickers, and per DIICOT, the suspicion was that it was related to a trafficking network led by Morel Bolea.

More about the allegations against Jean-Claude Van Damme, past and present

Lawyer Adrian Cuculis told Antenna 3 that the recent criminal case filed against Jean-Claude Van Damme is part of a larger investigation into human trafficking in the Prosecutor's Offices in Romania that started in 2020. In Van Damme's case, Hot News reported that the girls were recruited by Morel Bolea, who reportedly coerced and s*xually exploited women through his modeling agency.

Moreover, the case involving the Belgian actor was reportedly opened under three articles, including creating a criminal group, human trafficking, and using the services of an exploited person. Antenna 3 further reported that France's High Court of Cassation will have to authorize the proceedings, and Jean-Claude Van Damme will have to be summoned to Romania to give his statements.

Babel noted that Belgian prosecutors investigated the actor in 2022 for "indecent assault" after a complaint filed by a 33-year-old woman claiming that he attacked and tried to s*xually assault her in August 2021.

The incident reportedly happened at a champagne bar in Brussels frequented by the actor, The Brussels Times reported in 2022. The allegations reported by the outlet at the time include the actor allegedly pushing the victim into a toilet cubicle, trying to take her clothes off, and forcing her to perform oral s*x on him. Van Damme reportedly denied the allegations via his management.

News outlets like Tampa Bay Times and Deseret News also previously reported of a s*xual assault lawsuit against the Hollywood actor in 1993. A woman, Van Damme's trainer's girlfriend at the time, reportedly sued the actor, including his trainer and another woman. She alleged that they worked together to set a "s*xually trap" for the victim in 1992 during the filming of a movie.

Among her other allegations was that the actor forced himself on her while they were in a hotel room while the other two people were having s*x and looking at what was happening to her. Van Damme reportedly commented on the allegations, per Deseret, saying that the assault claim was "totally without merit."

Jean-Claude Van Damme has yet to comment on the recent s*x trafficking case against him.

