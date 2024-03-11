Jennifer Lawrence’s Bridgeton-worthy dress for the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after party wins the internet: “Omg goddess" 

Jennifer Lawrence celebrated for her acting skills, made a statement at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after-party with a gown reminiscent of the Bridgerton era. Opting for a vintage Givenchy ensemble from its 1996 couture collection, Lawrence brought a touch of Jane Austen's novel aesthetic to the event.

Earlier at the Oscars 2024 ceremony, Lawrence graced the stage in a Dior polka-dotted gown, showcasing her versatility in fashion choices. Fans were captivated by her elegance, evident in both dresses and garnered admiration across social media platforms.

As Emma Watson accepted her second Oscar for the film Poor Things on March 10, 2024, Lawrence stood out in her polka-dotted gown, contributing to the historical moments of the evening. Images of Lawrence at the event were shared on the @VanityFair Instagram page, eliciting swift reactions from fans.

A follower named @carternahc remarked:

@carternahc remarked at Jennifer Lawrence's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party ensemble " OMG Goddess"

Netizens love the Givenchy ensemble at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after-party

Jennifer Lawrence nodded to Victorian-era aesthetics with her choice of attire at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after-party, donning a stunning Givenchy gown from the 1996 Couture collection. The white gown exuded an air of Bridgerton-inspired allure, channeling retro elegance on the red carpet.

The gown, adorned with delicate floral embroidery on sheer fabric, showcased a timeless beauty in its simplicity. A ruffled high collar added a touch of vintage charm to the neckline, while a deep V-cut neckline lent a modern and feminine edge to the ensemble.

The dress's loose-fit silhouette gracefully draped over Lawrence's figure, enhanced by long trains that added a regal touch, perfectly suited for the occasion. Completing the look with white pointy pumps, Lawrence opted for a classic hairstyle, tying her hair into a messy bun that echoed the sophistication of bygone eras.

Netizens love the Givenchy ensemble of Jennifer Lawrence at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after-party ( Image via @fashion_celebs_critics/Instagram)

While Jennifer Lawrence's Givenchy ensemble received widespread praise from netizens, many hailing her elegant appearance and likening her to a goddess, there were contrasting opinions. Some admired the Bridgerton-inspired aesthetic she brought to the red carpet.

However, not all feedback was positive, as some individuals criticized the gown, likening it to attire more suited for a grandmother. Additionally, Lawrence's prominent line of Botox was mentioned, indicating a focus on her facial appearance rather than her outfit.

At the Oscars 2024, Jennifer Lawrence opted for a polka-dotted ensemble from Dior, offering a departure from her previous Victorian-inspired gown. The gown featured black fabric adorned with white dots, creating a striking visual contrast.

With its sleeveless design, Lawrence paired the ensemble with a sleek necklace, keeping her overall look simple yet elegant. Completing her accessories, she adorned a silver bracelet and left her locks flowing freely.