Jerry Springer net worth: Fortune explored as legendary TV host dies aged 79

Popular broadcaster and actor Jerry Springer passed away on April 27, 2023, at the age of 79. He was at his Chicago-based residence at the time of death and was battling pancreatic cancer for the last few months, which led to his sudden demise. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for Jerry's family, Jene Galvin.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Galvin shared a statement on behalf of the family and said:

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word."

Galvin added that Springer was "irreplaceable" and that while his loss would hurt a lot, the memories of his "intellect, heart, and humor" will continue to live on.

The official Facebook page of The Jerry Springer Show paid tribute to him by posting a picture where the host was smiling and holding a card featuring the word Springer.

Jerry Springer's net worth was reported to be around $20 million

Jerry earned a lot from his career on television (Image via Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)

Jerry Springer gained recognition over the years for his frequent television appearances and hosted several events alongside TV shows. This helped him accumulate a lot of wealth and according to CelebrityNetWorth, Springer's net worth was estimated to be around $60 million.

Springer was known for his appearances on The Jerry Springer Show for several years and earned around $8 million from the show. He was the owner of a residence in Chicago and was previously living in another house near Sarasota that had four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Also known as Gerald Norman Springer, he started his broadcasting career on WTUL New Orleans FM. He slowly became popular for his appearances on WEBN-FM, WLWT, and WMAQ-TV.

The talk show host gained recognition for his appearances on his talk show Jerry Springer from 1991 to 2018. He was featured in another show, Judge Jerry, which aired for three seasons from 2019 to 2022.

Following the end of Judge Jerry he was featured in various other shows. He was a host of America's Got Talent and Springer on the Radio. He presented several TV shows including Baggage, WWE Raw, Tabloid, and The Adam Carolla Show. He was a guest host on three episodes of The One Show on the BBC from 2016 to 2018.

Springer was featured in various films and TV shows that include Married… with Children, Ringmaster, The Defender, Days of Our Lives, Happy, Roseanne, The X-Files, The Simpsons, and more. He participated in the third season of Dancing with the Stars and the eighth season of The Masked Singer.

Jerry preferred not to reveal much about his personal life over the years. He is survived by his daughter Katie Springer, who was born after his marriage to Micki Velton.

