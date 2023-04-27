How did Jerry Springer die? Cause of death explored as daytime TV pioneer passes away at 79

Veteran journalist Jerry Springer recently passed away on Thursday, April 27, after his battle with pancreatic cancer took a turn for the worse. The 79-year-old was suffering from the disease for the last few months and had to stop working at one point for the same reason.

The official Facebook page of the television news broadcasting program, Dish Nation, paid tribute to Springer by posting a picture and writing:

"Jerry's groundbreaking talk show, 'The Jerry Springer Show', captivated audiences for decades with it's unforgettable decades and controversial topics. We send our condolences to Jerry's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Jerry Springer."

Jerry's survivors include his daughter Katie, who was born following his marriage to Micki Velton from 1973 to 1994.

Successful journey of Jerry Springer in the entertainment industry and other fields in brief

Jerry Springer started his career in law and appeared in many films and TV shows (Image via John Parra/Getty Images)

Born on February 13, 1944, Jerry Springer was raised in Chandos Road, East Finchley. His entire family shifted to the United States in 1949 and he enrolled at Forest Hills High School. He was influenced by John F. Kennedy at a very young age and then went to Tulane University where he pursued his graduation in political science.

Springer started his career in the field of law and joined the Grinker, Sudman & Springer's law firm in the 70s. He pursued a career in politics by running for Congress and was elected to the Cincinnati City Council. He served as mayor for a year and although he planned to run for the United States Senate in 2000 and 2004, he dropped his decision.

Jerry then joined as a broadcaster on WTUL New Orleans FM and WEBN-FM. He also worked on WLWT until 1993. He then worked as a news commentator on WMAQ-TV in 1997.

He gained recognition for his show, Jerry Springer, which premiered in 1991 and grabbed the attention of the public due to the frequent use of shouting and violence on stage. It was able to beat the viewership record of several other shows and concluded in July 2018 after airing for 27 seasons.

Springer then appeared on another show, Judge Jerry, which aired for three seasons. But Springer continued his successful career as a host and presented the second and third seasons of America's Got Talent.

He was also the host of Miss World in 2000 and 2001, WWE Raw, Price is Right Live!, and more. He later hosted the Investigation Discovery show titled Tabloid in 2014 and a dating show, Baggage.

Jerry was also a successful actor and was known for his appearances in various films and TV shows. This included Ringmaster, The Defender, Days of Our Lives, The X-Files, and more. He also participated in Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and The Masked Singer in 2022.

