Jesslyn Zuniga GoFundMe raises more than $11,000 after 18-year-old Houston woman's mysterious death 

An 18-year-old girl named Jesslyn Zuniga was found dead after she went out for her first date with a guy in Houston, Texas.

Zuniga's body was discovered on February 6, 2022, under an overpass at East Freeway and Gregg Street around 3.00 am local time after she went out with a friend.

While police suspect the death was a suicide, the family believes there is more to the story and are demanding answers. Jesslyn Zuniga's father, Jose Zuniga, claimed that their daughter never intentionally jumped off the overpass.

"We are honoring my daughter. She was a young, beautiful girl full of life. She would never jump off a bridge, she is full of life. She just graduated last year and it's not something she would do."

As per her Facebook profile, she graduated from Channel View High School. Zuniga said his daughter was picked up early Saturday night to meet a guy she had been talking to for more than a month, and some of her friends were joining her.

When his daughter never returned home, he began searching the neighborhood with his wife and family, and started calling hospitals.

"First time she didn't end up coming back home, she ended up dying."

New evidence found in Jesslyn Zuniga's case

According to police, a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck struck the barrier several times before stopping on the shoulder of the freeway.

Witnesses said a disturbance was heard and a man was heard shouting. He ran away from the scene on foot. Later that night, the pickup truck driver went to Houston Police to inform investigators that he had been involved in the accident in which a woman was thrown from the truck.

The case will now be investigated by a hit-and-run unit of the Houston Police Department. There are currently no charges filed. The identity of the man she went out with has also not been revealed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jesslyn Zuniga's family has created a GoFundMe to collect money for her funeral ceremony. As of now, it has collected close to $12,000.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sabika