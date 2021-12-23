David Diamante accident: Boxing ring announcer suffers multiple broken ribs and spinal fractures

Boxing announcer David Diamante was reportedly injured following a recent motorcycle accident. However, he is out of danger now and in a healthy state.

Diamante had to undergo a 5-hour procedure on December 21, and screws, rods, and cadaver parts were put on his spine. He spoke about his recovery and getting back to work. Diamante told the Boxing Scene:

“It’s going to be a tough road. It’s a bad injury, and getting better will take some time. This will be a struggle. I’ll have to learn to walk again, and right now, there’s a risk of complications. But I have a positive attitude and will be back as soon as possible.”

According to Boxing Scene, Diamante was riding on a street below the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. He was immediately taken to a local hospital and had multiple broken ribs and fractures to his spine alongside severe damage to the knee.

Michael Buffer also said that he spoke with Diamante and called him very optimistic. Buffer said Diamante is a fighter and has met bigger challenges in his life.

In brief about David Diamante

Born on November 8, 1971, David Diamante is a popular ring announcer and has been called The Voice of Boxing by BBC Sport. He is mostly known for his catchphrase: The fight starts now!

Diamante started his career as an announcer for boxing matches in New York City and was a volunteer for many years in the New York boxing community.

He soon started announcing various events on HBO, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sky Sports, NBC, and others and signed a deal with Matchroom Boxing in 2018. He was the official announcer of the Fight Camp series during the Covid-19 pandemic held at the back garden of Matchroom Boxing’s UK headquarters.

Diamante has announced many MMA and Muay Thai events. He was also chosen by Jay-Z and Nets management in 2012 as the official voice of the NBA franchise, the Brooklyn Nets.

Apart from being an announcer for events, Diamante owns a cigar lounge in Brooklyn, New York.

