“Jesus Christ what year is it” — Internet reacts as Fox News reporter questions Doug Emhoff accompanying wife Kamala Harris to grocery shopping

A recent comment by a Fox News reporter about Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, has drawn widespread criticism from netizens. On January 23, 2025, the former Vice President was spotted grocery shopping alongside her husband.

During their outing, Fox News reporter Jesse Watters covered the story and questioned the appropriateness of a husband accompanying his wife to the grocery store. The clip, later shared on X, drew widespread criticism, with many users condemning the comments as outdated.

"Jesus Christ what year is it," one commented.

Social media users on X were quick to respond, arguing that grocery shopping as a couple is normal and a sign of a healthy partnership.

"I think that a husband that goes to the grocery store with his wife is a wonderful thing. Marriage is about a partnership and all things," one user on X commented.

"Real men don’t need outdated, performative masculinity to feel secure — they just exist," one more wrote.

"There's nothing wrong going grocery shopping together as husband and wife," a netizen on X commented.

However, some X users resonated with the reporter's perspective, citing personal circumstances or traditional household dynamics as reasons their husbands do not accompany them for grocery shopping.

"It’s not normal in my house. I take care of it while he’s at work or he drops by the store on the way home. I guess it depends on the couple. He rushes through and grabs an item or two and I take my time and stock up," a netizen wrote on X.

"When I’m out grocery shopping the husbands are always aimlessly walking around and just getting in the way. I don’t need my husbands support while picking up a gallon of milk and bread," another wrote.

"Maybe we should all just stop watching Fox News, or caring what they say, since they clearly have no interest in honestly reporting the news," a third indicated on X.

As of now, Jesse Watters has not responded to the online reactions, and Kamala Harris has not addressed the coverage.

Fox News reporter subtly criticizes Doug Emhoff for grocery shopping with Kamala Harris

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, Fox News reporter Jesse Watters shared coverage on the channel featuring former Vice President Kamala Harris during a casual grocery shopping trip with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

As mentioned, while reporting on the outing, Watters questioned the appropriateness of Emhoff accompanying Harris to the store, making remarks that many have since deemed controversial. Watters stated:

"Beacuse grocery prices are ridiculous she just found out about inflation. The New York post caught her grocery shopping with Doug Emhoff, what kind of husband goes grocery with his wife," Watters said.

The footage depicted Harris dressed casually in a denim button-down shirt paired with tailored black pants, a black Nike baseball cap, and minimal jewelry adorning her neck, hands, and ears. She completed the look with black loafers.

Doug Emhoff, her husband, opted for a simple gray polo shirt, beige pants, and white trainers, with Ray-Ban sunglasses tucked into his shirt.

According to TODAY, Kamala and Doug Emhoff first met in 2013 through their mutual friend, Chrisette Hudlin, a connection Harris briefly mentioned in her 2019 memoir The Truths We Hold.

The couple’s relationship progressed quickly, with Emhoff proposing to Harris in 2014. They married in August of the same year in a small, intimate ceremony attended by close family members.

