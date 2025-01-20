"Even Kamala is disgusted" - Netizens react to Carrie Underwood's acapella performance at Trump inauguration

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is currently trending for singing America the Beautiful acappella. She sang after President Donald Trump was sworn in at his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Due to the cold weather in Washington, the ceremony was rescheduled from its original site on the U.S. Capitol’s West Front to the Capitol Rotunda for the Inauguration Day performance. Underwood performed in the presence of former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, despite technological difficulties.

After a long pause, Carrie Underwood, originally scheduled to perform the song with the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club, ended up doing it solo.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Once the video and image from the performance went viral, netizens took to Pop Base’s X post on January 20 to react. In the viral images, Underwood performs in front of Harris, who is allegedly not impressed. Netizens suggest the ex-VP is “disgusted” with her performance. One user wrote:

“Even Kamala is disgusted.”

Expand Tweet

Others reacted similarly, claiming that Harris was not “feeling it,” while another said Underwood “ruined the moment.”

“Kamala not impressed because kelly clarkson and beyoncé were better,” wrote another user.

“Kamala wasn’t feeling it,” echoed another user.

“She ruined the moment and even the microphone couldn’t handle it,” said another user.

However, many netizens supported her. One said she did her best despite the difficulties, while another called her a true vocalist.

“She did great despite the technical difficulties,” said one user.

“A true vocalist mind u,” said another netizen.

“And she is beautiful,” commented another netizen.

Carrie Underwood is currently trending after performing acapella at Trump’s inauguration

Carrie Underwood performed in front of Harris, Trump and others (Image via Getty)

Carrie Underwood was supposed to perform before Trump’s inauguration address, but the schedule was altered, and she had to perform after his speech. When the background music refused to play, it delayed her performance. However, Underwood eventually took the wheel and sang acapella for her brief performance at Trump’s inauguration.

Underwood wore a sleeveless, draped, modest white dress, with her slightly wavy hair swept to the side. She performed well, and many people in the Capitol Rotunda sang along.

In separate viral videos, Biden is mouthing the words “great job” as Carrie Underwood shook his hand after her song. She then shook hands with Trump and JD Vance, the new vice president.

Expand Tweet

Carrie Underwood has always been private about her political stance, saying people always try to “pin” her politically. She made waves when she confirmed her presence and performance for the inauguration ceremony on January 13. Addressing the same, she said in a statement to TODAY.com about her involvement:

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.”

She concluded by saying:

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Expand Tweet

Country singer Lee Greenwood and opera tenor Christopher Macchio, who sang O, America! and the national anthem, also attended the swearing-in ceremony. The Village People, the American disco group that created the hit song Y.M.C.A. in the late 1970s, made another surprising attendance.

Per NBC News, the band was scheduled to perform at the Inaugural-Eve Ball and a Donald Trump rally in Washington on Sunday, January 19. Following the election, Y.M.C.A. became viral on social media and was played at the end of Trump rallies.

The event organizers also stated that country singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, best known for his popular song I Don’t Want To Be, was also set to perform. Other country artists like Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, and Parker McCollum are on the list.

Following the viral video, Carrie Underwood has not made any responses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback