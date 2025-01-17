Did Carrie Underwood lose 1.5 million Spotify listeners after being announced for Trump’s inauguration? Viral claim debunked

Claims of Carrie Underwood losing over a million followers on Spotify have recently been circulating across social media. This comes after it was announced that she would be performing at President-elect Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration in Washington, D.C. Despite the rumors spreading rapidly, it is worth noting that it is not true.

Social media users, like Facebook user Linda Rudolph Fletcher, took to the platform on January 16 to share an announcement that read:

“Carrie Underwood lost over 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify in 1 day.”

X user @AnnieForTruth also took to the social networking site on January 16 to share the aforementioned message. They went on to amass over 600,000 views for their tweet.

Expand Tweet

As many continued to respond to the same online, they failed to recognize that the rumors were not true. Statistics monitoring Song Stats confirmed that Carrie Underwood’s following on Spotify remained unaffected by the announcement of her performance at the inauguration.

Carrie Underwood did not lose listeners on Spotify

Song Stats, a website that claims to provide “real-time music data analytics for artists and labels, confirmed that Carrie Underwood’s listeners count on Spotify did not drop by 1.5 million in the days before January 15.

On January 12, when the public received news of the musician performing at the inauguration, Song Stats displayed her monthly listeners as 11,607,882. On January 16, it was recorded as 11,532,540. In the span of four days, the singer seemingly had lost about 75,000 listeners.

Meanwhile, Song Stats also noted that her monthly listeners rose during Christmas and the holiday season before dropping in January. The same seemed to occur during 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Carrie Underwood released a statement through CNN as it was announced that she would be performing at the inauguration. The singer, who will be performing America the Beautiful, said:

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Carrie Underwood has not spoken about her political opinions publicly in the past. In her statement, she also notably did not mention Donald Trump and kept the focus on the country. As many took to social media to seemingly criticize her for choosing to perform at the Republican’s inauguration ceremony, The View host Whoopi Goldberg defended Underwood by saying on the show on January 14:

“I stand by her. If I believe you have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right. So I have to support her. It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested in watching. I won’t be watching but that’s me.”

Meanwhile, as per ABC News, some other performers expected to perform at the event include Kid Rock, The Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, and Gavin DeGraw, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback