‘Jill Biden should be charged with elder abuse’: Netizens blast first lady after Joe Biden mistakenly calls Egyptian leader ‘president of Mexico’

Jill Biden is being mocked on social media following a recent incident where her husband, Joe Biden, mistakenly mixed up the names of Egyptian and Mexican leaders during a press conference on Thursday, February 8.

After the 81-year-old President referred to the Egyptian leader as the “president of Mexico,” a special counsel report was released in which Biden was referred to as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

The president pushed back on these conclusions sharply, sarcastically stating:

“My memory’s fine. Take a look at what I’ve done since I became president… how did that happen? I guess I just forgot what was going on.”

President Biden’s recent slip-up has also drawn attention to his wife, Jill Biden, who stated in a Morning Joe interview last month that the president’s age wasn’t a liability but “an asset.”

In the MSNBC interview, Mika Brzezinski asked the First Lady if she was “worried about his age and health,” considering that the President would be 86 at the end of his second term in the White House. Her question was:

“Can he do it?”

To which the 72-year-old replied:

“He can do it. And I see Joe every day. I see him out, traveling around this country. I see his vigor, I see his energy, I see his energy, I see his passion every single day.”

Netizens call Jill Biden the “worst First Lady in the history of America”

President and First Lady Biden Arrive at The White House (Image via Getty/Tasos Katopodis)

This isn’t the first time President Biden has mixed up names in public. According to The Hill, Biden was seen confusing the names of world leaders during a campaign event in Nevada on February 3.

In that episode, the 81-year-old mistakenly called the President of France François Mitterrand instead of Emmanuel Macron. Mitterrand was a former president of the country, having served between 1981 and 1995, and had passed away in 1996.

According to a Wall Street Journal poll conducted in August 2023, 73% of the registered US voters considered Biden “too old to run for the president.” Despite all that, Jill Biden continues to support her husband’s decision to run for the presidency in the upcoming elections.

In the MSNBC interview conducted in January 2024, the First Lady went on to state:

“I say his age is an asset. He is experienced. He knows every leader on the world stage. He’s lived history. He knows history. He’s thoughtful in his decision. He’s the right man, the right person for the job at this moment in history.”

Jill Biden’s statement has attracted a lot of negative comments on X, and here are some of them:

As Joe Biden continues to run for re-election, his age has been consistently targeted by his competitors. Nikki Haley’s campaign ad in December 2023 took a direct hit at the President’s age, stating, “I’ll just say it: Biden’s too old.”

Former president Donald Trump, who himself is just three and a half years younger than Biden, has also referred to Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe” in his speeches.

