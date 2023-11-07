Donald Trump once beckoned LeBron James to join hands and form 'greatest team ever': "We will be undefeated forever"

Former president Donald Trump has made some wild claims in the past, similar to his comments about LeBron James. The two have had numerous back-and-forths against each other, often taking jabs at what they stand for. Trump made a suggestion for James to do in his campaign rally.

Trump is once again eyeing a seat in the presidential office and made headlines with his comments about the transgender community. The former president isn't a known supporter of the transgender community and made a risque suggestion regarding women's sports, involving the LA Lakers star.

"You know I'm not a big fan of LeBron James," Trump started. "But I said this, I would like to meet with LeBron and say, 'LeBron, I've decided I'm gonna get out of the presidential business, get out of the real estate business, I'm going to become a basketball coach of women. And I'm gonna get him and four or five other guys to transition. And we are going to have the greatest basketball team in history. We will be undefeated forever.'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This isn't the first time that the 77-year-old Republican made suggestions about the Lakers star transitioning to dominate women's sports. Last year, Trump made the same comments, suggesting that the four-time champion think about transitioning.

"I’ll say this to LeBron James who I don’t like very much," Trump said during his speech. "I’ll say, 'LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did, I’d love to have you on my basketball team.'"

James is known to be a non-supporter of Trump and has criticized the former president on more than one occasion. In one instance, he even backed up the Golden State Warriors, the team he went up against in the NBA Finals multiple times, when they decided to not visit the White House.

You might also be interested in reading this: LeBron James vs. Donald Trump: Looking back into the feud between the GOAT and the Ex-President

Michael Jordan showed his support for LeBron James after Trump favored him

Trump has often repeated himself as a fan of Michael Jordan. Whenever LeBron James' name emerges from his speeches, he couldn't stop but show support to the former Chicago Bulls star. Ironically, MJ showed his support for James when he was asked about the situation he had with the former US president in 2018.

"I support LJ. He's doing an amazing job for his community," Jordan said.

Expand Tweet

Other stars like Steph Curry, Bradley Beal and Karl-Anthony Towns have also expressed their support for LeBron. It looks like Trump won't come out successful in convincing the four-time MVP to transition into a woman anytime soon.

Also read: Watch: "LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman?" - Donald Trump takes a major potshot at LeBron James, mentions he "doesn't like him much"