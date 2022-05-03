Watch: "LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman?" - Donald Trump takes a major potshot at LeBron James, mentions he "doesn't like him much"

During a recent rally in Nebraska, Donald Trump took a scathing potshot at LeBron James to the crowd's delight. Trump said:

“I’ll say this to LeBron James, who I don’t like very much. I’ll say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did, I’d love to have you on my basketball team.’"

The comment is an indirect way of insulting James' manhood and calling out his beliefs. Some interpreted the comment as an insult to the WNBA and transgender athletes.

LeBron James is no stranger to the political arena or dealing with Trump's comments. However, the former president's most recent shot at the LA Lakers star may be his most insulting.

As James has gotten older, he has become more politically active, a trend which began during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James is not the first athlete to wade into the political arena. Athletes such as Muhammad Ali have faced criticism for their thoughts and beliefs, which comes with the territory.

With his increased political activity, LeBron James has drawn the ire of several political critics, including Donald Trump. While James has yet to respond, the comment likely doesn't sit well with a player who is vocal about shots at his image.

Whether Trump genuinely believed this statement or just made it to gain a reaction from the crowd is unknown.

Trump's most recent shot at James may not elicit a response, but, considering their history, it likely will.

Donald Trump and LeBron James continue to comment on one another

LeBron has never been shy about commenting on President Donald Trump.

LeBron James and Donald Trump have been commenting about one another for years. Both increased their political activity around 2015, with Trump running for President of the United States and James beginning more work as an activist.

Back in 2018, James spoke about a potential political future and used the opportunity to talk about the former president, who was in office at the time.

When CNN asked LeBron James if he would ever run for office, at first he said, "I don't think so." But when pressed, he said there's a hypothetical scenario in which he might — if it meant preventing Donald Trump from winning. "Let's see first," he added.

While James has aimed his fair share of criticisms towards Trump, the former president has issued plenty of his own. Many of which have been of the scathing, insulting, and derogatory variety.

One of the more controversial statements from Donald Trump was outright calling James a racist.

INBOX: Donald Trump calls LeBron James racist

Given the dislike between the two prominent figures, Trump's most recent comments are likely to cause more disagreements to arise.

