Fact Check: Did the White House claim Joe Biden has an IQ of 187? Viral video sparks online trolling

On January 30, 2024, a claim arose on X that President Joe Biden has an IQ of 187, making him the smartest President in the history of the USA.

As per X user Alex Perez Abba with the handle @AlexPer51573831, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre allegedly announced during Monday’s morning briefing that Joe Biden took an “Aptitude Test” and received an overwhelming “187 IQ.”

His post also contained a two-minute video of the President, where many instances of his slurry speeches from the recent past were compiled.

Expand Tweet

However, the claim is false as per the community notes underneath his tweet. Not only that but as per the official website of the White House, nowhere during Monday’s briefing did Karine Jean-Pierre ever mention Joe Biden’s IQ or the number 187.

“That the high number on his BP”: Internet reacts to Joe Biden’s IQ of 187 claim

The X user @AlexPer51573831, who claimed that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reportedly said that President Biden was the smartest President in U.S. history with an IQ of 187, is allegedly a right-wing conservative.

According to his X bio, he is a constitutionalist, MAGA, KAG, and has a doctorate in medical sciences, with nearly 20,000 followers; and it is possible he made the unfounded claim based on his personal political views.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that around the time when he posted his claim, making fun of Joe Biden and saying “187 might be his weight or height,” but not his IQ, another X user named Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 with the handle @ScottMGreer was trending on the social media platform.

However, his post had nothing to do with President Biden or his IQ. It was rather on Lauren Boebert, who he said could be the Republican’s own Taylor Swift. Here’s what he wrote in the caption alongside two images of the women mentioned above.

“To those who might say, “The Right need its own Taylor Swift for young women to look up to!” I answer we already have that. Her name is Lauren Boebert.”

Regardless, Joe Biden's IQ of 187 claim garnered a lot of traction, with netizens having diverse reactions to it. While some pointed out Alex Perez Abba's claims were fabricated, others trolled President Biden. Here are some of the reactions to his tweet:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that Monday’s briefing happened in the afternoon around 1:39 pm as per the White House official website.

It took place in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room and saw Karine Jean-Pierre talk about President Biden’s schedule, AI safety and security, the border security issue, Bidenomics, and the bipartisan immigration bill that the government is trying to pass.

For those uninitiated, the bill “aims to make the immigration court system friendlier and more navigable for unaccompanied migrant children,” as per the Senate’s official website.

Additionally, Admiral John Kirby, the NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, also gave a briefing on the current socio-political scenario in the Middle East, with a focus on the Israel-Palestine conflict.