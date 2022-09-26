Jim Matthews GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser after addressing slain Michigan reporter’s tragic death

The family of Jim Matthews, the Michigan radio anchor who was killed in a suspected murder-suicide attempt at his home, have set up a GoFundMe to raise $10,000. The fundraiser was launched to help the slain journalist's girlfriend and their two children, who were also injured during the attack.

Jim Matthews, 57, was found dead in his home by police at the Chesterfield Township condo complex on Friday, September 23. He worked as a news reporter for Detroit AM station WWJ Newsradio 950.

According to multiple reports, Jim Matthews lived in a condo with his girlfriend and two children. At the time of the attack, they were all inside the home.

The GoFundMe page, launched by the children's aunt, Ashley, on Sunday, September 25, issued an update on the kids' condition. She said that Matthews' daughter was in stable condition. However, his son is recovering from multiple surgeries in the Pediatric ICU.

The note on the page read:

“I wasn’t going to make a go fund me, but it was recommended. Anything donated is going to these two kids. They have been through so much and I feel like the least I can do is create something that helps them adapt to what comes after this tragedy.”

Officials have not yet disclosed any information about Jim Matthews' girlfriend. However, they did confirm that she had survived the assault and was taken to the hospital.

WWJ journalists mourn the tragic death of Jim Matthews

WWJ journalists mourned the tragic death of Jim Matthews, who worked for the station for more than six years. In a statement, the station described the radio host as an amiable guy who adored his kids.

They wrote:

"There have been many tears shed in our newsroom today and Jim will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim's family and friends during this difficult time."

According to multiple reports, police responded to the murder scene after a passerby spotted a 35-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter, stabbed and injured at the Chesterfield Township condo complex.

The police then barged into the house and found the journalist dead. His 10-year-old son was reportedly found beaten and bound inside a closet. According to the police, the boy suffered blunt force trauma.

The suspect was then found in their basement, showing signs of a possible overdose and self-inflicted wounds. Officials said they survived the suicide attempt.

The neighbors told 7 Action News, a local news station, that the suspect lived across the street and was a frequent guest at Matthews' home. Police are yet to confirm a motive behind the murder. The suspect’s name has also been kept under wraps as police continue to investigate the tragic incident.

Jim Matthews' brother believes news anchor's son tried to defend him during the attack

In an interview with 7 Action News, the radio host’s grief-stricken brother Joe Nicolai described the horrific incident as a tragic event that cannot be conceptualized in any horror movie.

He also told the website that he did not know what prompted the violent attack. He stated that Jim usually came home at around 5:30 am and was 'probably surprised and attacked.'

He also postulated that his 10-year-old nephew suffered injuries while defending his father against the attacker.

He said:

“I believe that Hunter the 10-year-old was trying to fight off this man that was attacking and trying to kill his father, and that’s how Hunter ended up injured and tied and put into a closet.”

Nicolai said that the children might require care for the rest of their lives since his nephew sustained injuries to his face and head. So far, the GoFundMe page has collected over $9000 in donations.

