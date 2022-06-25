Cops release further details into death of NFL legend Tony Siragusa

Tony Siragusa, who played defensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts from 1990-2001, died at the age of 55. He palyed for the Colts from 1990-1996 and finished with Baltimore from 1997-2001.

Siragusa tragically passed away on Wednesday, June 22nd.

According to TMZ, police investigating his death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey before passing away. Police were informed of a "CPR in progress" at 11:45 in the morning before being dispatched to the scene.

An autopsy of the exact cause of death is reportedly pending.

Jim Ornstein, the former NFL player’s broadcast agent, confirmed the tragedy.

The NFL community responds to Tony Siragusa's tragic death

Many in the NFL community were shocked and saddened by the news, especially from the Ravens. Many players and organizational members expressed their love for Siragusa.

Shannon Sharpe, who was a teammate in Baltimore, said that he was heartbroken and crushed.

Sharpe said:

“I'm heartbroken. I'm crushed. I'm at a loss for words. My thoughts & prayers go out to Goose's wife, kids, family, friends & fans. I have one thing to say, Big fella. The next time I see you, I'm going to need my restitution…You embarrassed me on national TV. Rest easy, Goose."

Former teammate and linebacker Ray Lewis said he loved Siragusa like a brother.

Lewis said:

"This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother," Ray Lewis said. "From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. "

Ravens owner Steve Biscotti issued the following statement:

“He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history,” Bisciotti said in a statement. “Tony’s larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community. On the football field, Goose was a difference-maker who contributed immeasurably to the success of many great Ravens defenses, including the record-setting 2000 Super Bowl team. Our deepest prayers and sympathies go out to Kathy, their three children and the rest of the Siragusa family. "

