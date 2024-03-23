Jimin's Like Crazy crowns as the first and only song by a K-Pop Act atop the Deezer Top 100 Worldwide Chart

On March 23, 2024, BTS' Jimin's digital single, Like Crazy, crowned as the first and only song by a K-pop act atop the Deezer Top 100 Worldwide charts, creating a buzz on social media. The fandom shared a series of congratulatory posts for the idol to celebrate the latest milestone achieved by the singer.

Like Crazy is the leading track of the singer's debut studio album, FACE. It was released on March 24, 2023, through Big Hit Music and a pop, hip-hop and R&B record. Pdogg, Evan, and Ghstloop are the brainchild behind the production of this album. It features six songs co-written by Jimin, including Face-Off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy (English Version).

Jimin's FACE album ruled the Deezer Top 100 Worldwide charts

Founded in 2007, Deezer is a French music streaming platform and has been a subsidiary of Access Industries since 2016. The songs are available to stream on the platform through the web, digital platforms, Android, iOS, macOS, and others in over 180 countries.

Jimin has been ruling the Deezer Top 100 Worldwide charts with his leading track, Like Crazy, consecutively for thirty-two days, ranking at the No. 1 spot. It has extended its record as the longest-charting song by a K-pop act. Not only Like Crazy, but all of his tracks from FACE have been charting on the streaming platforms.

As of March 23, 2024, Set Me Free Pt.2 and Closer Than This has been charting at No.3 and No.21, respectively. Face-off, Alone, and Interlude-Dive have been charting at No.39, No.42, and No.57, respectively. He has successfully occupied the eight spots on the Deezer Top 100 Worldwide charts, drawing praise from the fandom.

Jimin's other songs, including Like Crazy (Deep House Remiz) and Like Crazy (UK Garage Remix), are charting at positions No. 85 and No. 91, respectively.

Like Crazy was the first single by a South Korean solo artist to debut at the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It is described as a synth-pop track produced by Pdogg and Ghstloop and released in two versions (Korean & English).

The Korean version sheds light on the realization of losing a significant other and living in a reality where they still exist. However, the English version talks about the burden of being a popular artist and losing oneself.

Meanwhile, Jimin began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside Jungkook. They joined the service as companion soldiers through a buddy system. The idol was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division and reportedly promoted to Private First Class.