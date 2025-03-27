Joe Gatto checks into an inpatient program and reportedly cancels upcoming tour amid assault allegations

Former Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto canceled his tour and entered an inpatient facility amid allegations of s*xual harassment. Two women have come out to accuse him of s*xual misconduct, including a former employee. Gatto has denied the allegations.

According to People's Wednesday's March 26, 2025, article that was marked "exclusive," the comedian has voluntarily checked himself into an inpatient facility. The outlet quoted a statement from Joe Gatto.

"Having taken some time to reflect, l've decided to voluntarily enter an inpatient program to continue working on myself," the statement said.

He also thanked his friends, fans, and his family for "all their support," especially in the last couple of days. People also cited a source who shared that Gatto's scheduled tour dates will be canceled. Per his Instagram, his Let's Get Into It tour, which started on January 9, was supposed to continue until June 14.

He recently came off the Cincinnati stop of the tour on March 15 and was scheduled in Baltimore on April 12 and Port Chester the day after that. So far, there is no confirmation from the comedian which dates of his tour are canceled or if the entire thing is postponed until further notice.

Joe Gatto was recently accused of inappropriate behavior by a former employee

Joe Gatto's decision to voluntarily check himself into an inpatient facility came amid being faced with s*xual assault allegations. The first one came from a TikTok user who goes by the name joozyb, who claimed that the married comedian s*xually assaulted her a few years ago when she was still 19. She alleged that the incident happened during Gatto's show in Milwaukee in September 2023.

The TikTok user further alleged that "some stuff happened" before posting photos of her backside that had a large bruise on it. Gatto responded in a statement to Page Six on March 22, denying the allegations that he assaulted anyone. However, he said that he had "used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most."

People published an "exclusive" article the following day, March 23, citing another source alleging Joe Gatto of "inappropriate" behavior. The unnamed accuser told the outlet that she once worked for the comedian after graduating from college. She claimed that former employees warned her how Gatto can be "flirty and handsy," and that she experienced the same while working for him.

Among her allegations was that Gatto became "very flirtatious" towards her when she turned 18. She also listed some "inappropriate" behaviors she experienced while working for the comedian, including that he would allegedly grab and ask her for back massages. He also allegedly asked her for a cuddle in his room and would "frequent[ly]" ask about her s*x life.

The second accuser also told People how the former Impractical Jokers star would privately tell her that she was "hot," in response to her social media posts. He would also allegedly act possessive and get jealous when she would share her actual boyfriend on her social media. She claimed that Joe Gatto's "inappropriate" behavior was a larger pattern of what she experienced while working for him for two years.

Joe Gatto is married to his wife, Bessy, and they have two children together, Milana and Remington.

