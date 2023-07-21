Joel Tranby GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $13,000 for 21-year-old who died during Cascade Mountains hike

A 21-year-old college student named Joel Tranby passed away after falling hundreds of feet while hiking Oregon's Cascade Mountains. According to his family, Joel was hiking with his girlfriend on Monday, July 17, 2023, when he suddenly lost his balance and fell to the ground at around 12:20 pm.

The rescue team noted that the 21-year-old was severely injured. They also said that they had to use a drone to locate his body since he wasn't visible from a helicopter. Sgt. Tom Speldrich released a statement that Joel Tranby had stopped responding by the time the rescue team reached him.

Joel had gone hiking with his girlfriend (Image via GoFundMe)

Joel's girlfriend who was also on the hike with him was the first one to make the rescue call. Needless to say, his entire family and girlfriend are all devastated and grief-stricken at the incident. It is worth noting that Joel was set to graduate from college in December 2023.

“Joel was doing something he loved, with the person he loved, in the outdoors and we know that brought him joy,” his parents said in a statement.

The family also started a fundraiser on GoFundMe in Joel's name, which has raised over $13,000 in just one day, and more than 135 people donated towards the cause.

A GoFundMe was set up for Joel and has managed to over $13000. (Image via GoFundMe)

Heather Roberts @ORNewsie #BREAKING Lane Co. SAR says aerial teams have located the body of 21-year-old Joel Tranby of Bend, who fell ~300' while climbing North Sister on Mon. Due to unstable conditions, they cannot reach him on foot and are consulting other experts for the recovery operation.

After his shocking and sudden death, Joe Tranby's family was left devastated and heartbroken. However, they wanted to do something to keep the memory of Oregon State University alive. Thus, using the money raised from GoFundMe, they will be creating a scholarship in Joel’s name.

The funds will also pay for his memorial service and the expenses that might occur at his funeral. At the moment, Joel Tranby's family has not yet revealed details about the memorial service or the funeral.

The family also wants to search for Joel’s remains, and the money from the fundraiser would help them recover the same. The About section of Joel’s fundraiser on GoFundMe reads:

“Joel’s family is thankful to Lane County Search and Rescue, Eugene Mountain Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Deschutes County Search and Rescue, the sheriff’s offices from both counties and all the others who helped look for Joel. Due to treacherous conditions and the time lapsed since his fall, rescuers ended their search late Tuesday.”

Genevieve Reaume @GenevieveReaume



Please keep this Bend family in your thoughts.



This young man, Joel Tranby, died while climbing North Sister. He was with his girlfriend, Fiona, when he fell hundreds of feet.



The SAR mission has turned into a recovery effort. Tragic and beyond heartbreaking news tonight.Please keep this Bend family in your thoughts.This young man, Joel Tranby, died while climbing North Sister. He was with his girlfriend, Fiona, when he fell hundreds of feet.The SAR mission has turned into a recovery effort. pic.twitter.com/58m89Mir7N

Joel Tranby's parents and the family described him as a person who loved to be outdoors and loved to hike. He was the eldest among his siblings. The page also mentioned how he traveled to Florida to participate in the camp for children with amputations. The 21-year-old who graduated in 2020 also helped kids with their studies. Additionally, he also worked part-time at Costco.

As they spoke about Joel Tranby's death, authorities revealed that the place where the couple had gone for their hike was incredibly dangerous and that might have led to him falling.

It is worth noting that the goal of the fundraiser is to collect $30,000.