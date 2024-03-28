Johanna Gonzalez GoFundMe raises $1,000 as authorities ID LA teen who shot herself with deputy’s gun

Officials on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, identified Johanna Gonzalez as the 17-year-old girl who died after she allegedly grabbed a deputy's gun and shot herself in the Industry sheriff's station on March 24, 2024.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner's Department on Tuesday ruled Johanna Gonzalez’s death as suicide and listed the cause of death as a "gunshot wound of the head."

In the wake of the report, the teen’s mother, Miriam Gutierrez, has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the funeral expenses. The fundraiser, asking for $10,000, has raised $1000 at the time of writing this article. The fundraiser said:

“We would like to ask for donations to help us pay for the funeral of our beautiful daughter who tragically passed away on 3/24/24.”

Johanna Gonzalez family question the circumstances of her death

In a statement on Monday, March 25, 2024, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday at approximately 7:25 p.m., Industry Sheriff's Station deputies responded to a report of a family disturbance on the 300 block of Clintwood Avenue in the city of La Puente.

During the 911 call, Johanna Gonzalez’s foster parent reported the teen was suffering from an apparent mental health crisis.

"The juvenile's foster parent reported that the juvenile was suffering from an apparent mental health crisis. Deputies responded to the scene; however, the juvenile had already left on foot before the deputies arrived," the sheriff's statement said.

Upon arrival, police learned the teen had left the scene on foot. Shortly after, at 7:40 p.m., Gonzalez reportedly knocked on the Industry police station door, located one mile from her home.

After she gained entry into the station, a short struggle allegedly ensued between a deputy and the teen, who withdrew the deputy's handgun and shot herself in the head.

Meanwhile, Delaney Miller, an attorney for the teen family stole ABC 7, the victim was being fostered by her aunt and uncle at the time of the incident. Miller added the family, who expressed doubt over the official statement, wanted to initiate their own investigation into the circumstances of the teen’s death. Miller said:

"Knowing her size, her physical capabilities, I find it incredibly hard to believe that she would be able to disarm a deputy who had their weapon properly holstered.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Authorities said people who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.