John Boyega's witty reply to fan's MCU dream casting for Kang the Conqueror will leave you chuckling

Fans of the MCU have picked John Boyega as their ideal choice to play Kang the Conqueror, but don’t count on him taking the part just yet. Jonathan Majors, who previously portrayed the iconic Marvel villain in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was supposed to be the main antagonist in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

However, reports came earlier this week that Marvel Studios fired Majors from the role after his guilty verdict following his legal trial of assault and harassment, casting doubt on Kang the Conqueror’s fate in the MCU.

This led to many fans speculating and even fan-casting the Star Wars actor John Boyega in the purple and green suit. However, the actor’s response soon shut these castings down.

John Boyega doesn't want to be Kang the Conqueror

Expand Tweet

Marvel Studios let go of Jonathan Majors on Monday, December 18, a few hours following the Creed 3 star being found guilty of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Following the news, actors—Boega being one of the most often mentioned—have been nominated by fans on the internet to play the iconic Kang the Conqueror.

Ahead of Jonathan Majors’ court trial, Boyega, on November 20, addressed fan theory by dismissing any notion that he would play the part of Kang the Conquerer in the MCU. After Boyega posted some pictures alongside MCU star Anthony Mackie, a fan commented:

“tell anthony mackie to connect you w whoever in charge of recasting kang,”

Expand Tweet

Boyega responded by posting a gif of Donkey from Shrek scoffing and saying, "No." Given that he hadn't had the best time working on the Disney-owned Star Wars series, it's not shocking that John would decline. In a 2020 interview with GQ, Boyega said:

“You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything. What I would say to Disney is: do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

Expand Tweet

If Kang The Conquerer were to be completely removed from the MCU, the plot would remain unfinished, but new information indicates that the villain's influence will likely be reduced.

Currently, Avengers: The Kang dynasty is internally known as just Avengers 5, a report by The Hollywood Reporter said. That came after rumors that Marvel Studios was thinking of removing the Kang the Conqueror narrative from the MCU, maybe by having Doctor Doom or another supervillain take his place in the upcoming Avengers movie.