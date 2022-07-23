Johnny Alberto Pizarro II GoFundMe page raises over $18000 as police identifies Law & Order crew member fatally shot on set

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Johnny Alberto Pizarro II, the Law & Order crew member who was gunned down on the set of the NBC show.

As Sportskeeda previously reported, on the morning of July 19, 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro II was working on the New York set of the Law & Order spin-off, Law and Order: Organized crime, as a parking enforcement officer.

Dreams&Schemes.eth @BebesBotanica My heart is broken. My brother was the life in every room he walked in. You felt his energy immediately!! The funniest person in this world. gofund.me/3ffef3f0 Anything is appreciated even a retweetMy heart is broken. My brother was the life in every room he walked in. You felt his energy immediately!! The funniest person in this world. Anything is appreciated even a retweet 💔💔 My heart is broken. My brother was the life in every room he walked in. You felt his energy immediately!! The funniest person in this world. 💔💔 gofund.me/3ffef3f0

As per the official NYPD report, Pizarro was sitting in his car when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant. He was transported to Woodhull Medical Center, where he died from his wounds.

In the aftermath of the killing, Chrissy Grigoropoulos, an attorney for Pizarro's estate, launched a GoFundMe to support the wife and children of the Law & Order crew member. As of July 23, Grigoropoulos' initiative has raised more than $18000 of a $250000 goal.

Details of the shooting on the Law & Order set

According to Law and Crime, authorities have not yet identified the shooter or any potential motives they had. On the GoFundMe page, Grigoropoulis summed up everything disclosed about the murder.

🐝BB🐝 @BriaEvone That murder near the Law & Order set is sooooo incredibly sad That murder near the Law & Order set is sooooo incredibly sad

She wrote:

"On July 19, 2022, we lost a father, son, brother and uncle and a beloved person in the Bushwick, Brooklyn community."

She continued:

"Johnny Alberto Pizarro II was taken from his family and children too soon. An unknown individual took him away from his children in the most senseless way possible, while working and trying to earn a living for his family as a parking enforcer."

She also mentioned that since Pizarro was a family man, the murder was particularly tragic.

Devourer of Lols @HarperKingsley0 The crew member of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" that was shot was NOT shot by a set gun. Someone came walking up and committed a murder. // The titling people are using on their articles paints a deceptive picture. The crew member of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" that was shot was NOT shot by a set gun. Someone came walking up and committed a murder. // The titling people are using on their articles paints a deceptive picture.

She continued,

"Words cannot describe the emptiness his family and dearest friends feel. He was the bright light and heart of so many lives and his memory will be eternal."

In response to the murder, NBC and Universal Television, which produced the Law & Order franchise, shared a statement with the press.

It read:

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result."

Carissa Pavlica @CarissaPavlica HOT FROM TEAM TVF: Law & Order: Police Release More Details Following Murder Near the Set dlvr.it/SVCL4V (By @pauldailly1992) HOT FROM TEAM TVF: Law & Order: Police Release More Details Following Murder Near the Set dlvr.it/SVCL4V (By @pauldailly1992) https://t.co/JHaNG9eU8J

The statement specified that the investigation is ongoing, though authorities have not yet disclosed the names of any suspects.

The statement read:

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

People News reported that funeral services for Johnny Pizarro II would be held from July 24-26 at the San Juan Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York.

