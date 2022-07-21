The Murder Tapes: What happened to Odie Carrier Jr.?

Odie Carrier Jr. died days after being fatally shot in his Evansville, Indiana, home in November 2018 as the result of a robbery gone wrong. Investigation Discovery's The Murder Tapes will revisit the murder of the 65-year-old, which took place more than three years ago. The episode will air on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 9 PM ET.

Three teen robbers, namely Connor Johnson (18), Xzereus Dlamini (19), and Mackayla Scarbrough (17), were accused of setting up the robbery plot to loot Odie, and Johnson was the one who reportedly shot him. Odie was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds after a few days.

Here's everything you need to know about the attempted burglary and homicide ahead of The Murder Tapes episode premiere.

Failed burglary and alleged solicitation led to the murder of Odie Carrier Jr.

65-year-old Odie Carrier Jr. was fatally shot in his Evansville home in 2018 (Image via mevans/Getty Images)

As per the affidavit, Odie Carrier Jr. had invited Mackayla Scarbrough, who was a minor at the time, to his North Side home to pay her for s*x. The two had been exchanging messages with each other. Connor Johnson and Xzereus Dlamini thus set up a burglary plot, which involved breaking into Carrier's house.

The last text from the 17-year-old was sent a few minutes before 9 PM, in which she stated that she would let the 65-year-old know when she reached his house. Although Evansville Police confirmed that the number being used to message the victim belonged to Scarbrough, they were not sure if Carrier knew he was engaging with a minor.

Authorities also could not detail what exactly transpired when the girl finally arrived. Police confirmed that Johnson forced his way into the house via the front door and reportedly shot the victim while Scarbrough was still inside the house. The 18-year-old stated in his confession that he had not intentionally aimed for the victim's chest. He also mentioned that Carrier gave $100 to Mackayla.

However, the affidavit did not explain Dlamini's involvement in the crime. The 19-year-old denied being present at the crime scene during the robbery and shooting of Odie Carrier Jr. However, this claim was later contradicted by the accused's grandfather. While Johnson was charged with three counts of felony murder, Dlamini was charged with two.

What happened afterward?

A neighbour called the cops when they heard a gunshot (Image via Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

One of Odie Carrier Jr.'s neighbors reportedly heard a gunshot in the victim's home in the 3400 block of Wood Duck Road in Evansville and called the cops. Carrier was found lying unconscious on the floor of his house. Authorities stated that he was out cold in a pool of his own blood. He was shot in the leg and had to be rushed to a local hospital where he died a few days later owing to the fatal injuries he incurred during the attempted robbery.

Three arrests were made in connection to the shooting of the 65-year-old Evansville man. Police confirmed they arrested the suspects a few hours after the incident, stating that they found drugs and a gun in their car during the arrest. Although nothing linked them directly to the crime, text messages and other evidence later confirmed the involvement of the three.

As previously mentioned, catch the full story of the 2018 death of Evansville resident Odie Carrier Jr. this Wednesday on ID's The Murder Tapes.

