"I lost my composure": Johnny Depp's attorney Ben Chew discusses viral fist pump moment from Amber Heard defamation trial 

American actor Johnny Depp's attorney Ben Chew has revealed why he fist-pumped when the actor's ex-wife Amber Heard mentioned Kate Moss during her testimony.

During the recent high-profile defamation trial, Heard made several charges against her ex-husband. She also claimed at one point that she had been physically abusive towards Depp during a dispute in 2015.

When describing the scenario in court, Heard sought to explain her conduct by bringing up an allegation that Depp had shoved his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs years before, a rumor Chew claimed he knew 'was not true.'

Members of the public were able to see the moment Ben Chew's mouth dropped wide in apparent joy when Heard stated Moss's name since cameras were allowed in court during Depp and Heard's trial. He turned to face other members of the legal team and made a fist-pump motion, which went viral online.

How did Ben Chew justify his viral fist bump?

In an interview with Law & Crime Network uploaded to YouTube, Ben Chew addressed the incident stating that Amber Heard admitted that she punched Johnny Depp, which his team called the "staircase incident."

"But her explanation for that was she had to punch Johnny because she was convinced that but for her punching Johnny, Johnny would have pushed her sister Whitney down the stairs the same way she had heard that he had pushed Kate Moss down the stairs."

Ben Chew admitted that he knew that Heard stated the wrong facts at the time.

“I lost my composure for a moment and did a fist pump ’cause I knew that was not true."

He claimed that "fortunately," Kate Moss came forward, adding that she had never testified before and is a very private person. Chew said that Moss testified because she wanted to "correct the record."

The incident that Amber Heard mentioned happened in 2015. During the testimony, she stated that she thought of Moss when Johnny Depp became aggressive with her and her sister Whitney while the three were standing at the top of a set of stairs in their apartment.

She said:

"I don’t hesitate. I don’t wait. I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

She detailed what went through her mind when she ended up hitting Depp during the confrontation, which she said was the only time she assaulted Depp.

Johnny Depp had sued Amber for $50 million in defamation for an op-ed article she published in The Washington Post in 2018 alleging that he assaulted her during their brief marriage, but she did not use his name.

Heard issued a $100 million countersuit against Depp for labeling her a liar. A jury found both parties guilty of defamation, but Depp received a larger monetary award. Heard now owes him $10.35 million, which her attorneys claim she is unable to pay.

