Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals she will see actor again post Amber Heard verdict

American actor Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, revealed that she would be meeting the actor again after she helped him win $15 million in his high-profile defamation case against estranged wife, Amber Heard.

On June 8, after appearing on the Today show and posing with fans, the 37-year-old spoke about the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and responded to questions posed by a cameraman for the Daily Mail about their relationship.

Vasquez confirmed that she would be meeting the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star again but did not mention when.

When a reporter asked if she was a fan of Johnny Depp's music, she said,

"Yes. Yes, of course, we are!" (referencing her fellow trial lawyer, Ben Chew, and herself.)

The lawyer duo appeared on the Today show, where they discussed the infamous defamation lawsuit between Depp and Heard and addressed the allegations made by the latter's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

Clearing the air, they said that the jury verdict was based on evidence and facts and was not influenced by the online discussion of the case.

Chew and Vasquez pointed out that the jurors were warned not to follow suit on social media, which would violate their oath. Chew said:

Johnny Depp's lawyers Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew share the actor's reaction to his legal victory in court against Amber Heard. "He was over the moon ... I feel that finally after six years he's gotten his life back."

“The judge (Penney Azcarate) was very fair to both sides.”

He further added:

"Social media played no role whatsoever. This was a decision made by the jury on the evidence presented by both sides, and as Camille said (earlier), it was overwhelmingly in Mr. Depp's favor."

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez's friendship is hailed online

Camille Vasquez became an overnight internet sensation after she was seen mercilessly cross-questioning Amber Heard during the heated six-week trial. Moreover, Johnny Depp's followers hailed her relationship with the actor as both of them were seeing laughing and sharing hugs during the court hearings.

Today a Woman has won but it's not Amber Heard. It's Queen Camille. Thank you so much Camille Vasquez.

However, in May 2022, TMZ broke the news that a source revealed to them that the duo are nothing more than close friends and share a professional relationship.

Her life rumors were debunked when an insider close to Vasquez revealed that she is in a relationship with Edward Owen, a 38-year-old executive at WeWork.

Fans of Johnny Depp were hoping to see him pair up with Vasquez after she crushed Heard at the highly publicized slander trial.

While many believed that the actor was dating Camille Vasquez, body language specialists determined that the two were flirting with increasing his likeability to the jurors. Body language specialist Judi James stated:

"Abuse has no gender" - Camille Vasquez. Justice for Johnny Depp.

“When someone is trying to clear their name in court the behavior of their legal teams and the way they interact with them will send out very strongly influential non-verbal messages to a jury and, in a case this size, the rest of the world.”

Depp also gets to show off his "skills of eye contact, charm, and even protective concern with Vasquez," according to James.

Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew represented Johnny Depp in a defamation case centered around an op-ed article written by the latter's ex-wife Amber Heard in 2018 in The Washington Post. In the piece, Heard claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence, and although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers contended that it insinuated that she was blaming the actor.

