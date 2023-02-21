JoJo Siwa to star in horror movie All My Friends Are Dead

JoJo Siwa is very well on her way to becoming a modern-day scream queen with a big horror project titled All My Friends Are Dead. Deadline has confirmed that JoJo Siwa, who previously appeared in two seasons of Dance Moms, has taken up the leading role opposite Jade Pettyjohn, the star from Little Fires Everywhere.

While the film is still far from close, there is something exciting that could get viewers pumped up about this upcoming horror. According to reports, Saw 3D writer Marcus Dunstan will be at the helm of All My Friends Are Dead.

Moreover, Deadline has also confirmed that Film Mode has international rights for the project. Production for the film is set to begin in the spring of this year, with casting going on currently.

Only 19 currently, this could provide a huge boost to JoJo Siwa's career in every way. It could also be a defining horror of the 2020s.

More about All My Friends Are Dead and JoJo Siwa

While not a lot of information is available about the upcoming horror film, according to multiple sources, All My Friends Are Dead will follow the lines of classic horrors, with a group of friends being the primary subject of a sinister force. The group will be led by JoJo Siwa.

The film will follow a group of friends who manage to get a dirt-cheap Airbnb during the busiest music festival of the year. While this kicks off the party with plenty of positives, the weekend quickly takes a sharp turn as the friends start getting murdered one by one. They soon discover that the murders are linked to the seven deadly sins.

While not very original at first glance, there are plenty of things that the creators can do with this tried-and-tested horror formula. Speaking about her inclusion in the film with the Deadline, JoJo Siwa commented:

"I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming movie “All My Friends Are Dead,...This is a project that is so different from anything I’ve done previously; however, I absolutely love horror movies and I can’t wait to start production! I’m also excited to work with Jade again. We worked together when we were younger and can’t wait to create this movie together."

John Baldecchi, the man behind huge hits like Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U, will produce the film, along with Dominic Ianno, Jason Resnick, and Kevin Greutert as executive producers. They will be joined by Clay Epstein of Film Mode Entertainment and Dan Rubin, CEO of Budding Equity.

In addition, the film will feature a screenplay by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum.

Stay tuned for more details.

