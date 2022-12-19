Social media star Avery Cyrus and former Nickelodeon star Jojo Siwa have called it quits just three months after getting together. The former announced they were going their separate ways in a TikTok video shared on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

In the footage shared on Avery's TikTok, @averycyrus, the duo is seen enjoying their Royal Caribbean cruise, with one of the clips showing Jojo Siwa holding an arcade game prize and saying:

"This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."

Needless to say, internet users were upset at the announcement, but they wished the former couple the best. One user, @Alina Cristerna, commented:

"Ok but I love how you guys still hung out like friends and all that while you were there! Super cool!"

"We are both so young": Avery Cyrus shares why her relationship with Jojo Siwa did not work out

Jojo Siwa and Cyrus were first seen together in August 2022, when they shared a lip-syncing video for a voice-over of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Over the next few weeks, the duo appeared on each other's social media posts while leaving flirty messages in the comment sections.

Following this, Siwa and Cyrus officially announced their relationship a month later on TikTok after the former shared a video of them with the caption:

"Happiest Girl."

They documented their relationship on social media, frequently sharing updates about important events in their lives. Here is a post shared by JoJo Siwa on their one-month anniversary.

However, in the days leading up to their breakup, Cyrus uploaded cryptic videos, including one with the caption:

"Karma is my boyfriend and I'm okay with that."

In another video, she stated that she is in her "healing era."

After much speculation, when Cyrus confirmed their separation, a fan asked her the reason behind the breakup with Jojo Siwa, to which the content creator replied:

"We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!

The breakup seems mutual, and there has been no bad blood between the pair. Moreover, the former couple was on their Royal Caribbean cruise at the time of the announcement, yet they both called it the "best trip" on their respective socials.

News of the breakup didn't come as a shock to many fans as there were already rumors of the duo's split surfacing online. While netizens were sad about the Nickelodeon star and the Tiktoker going their separate ways, they respected the couple's decision and were happy to see them as "friends."

JoJo Siwa is an American singer, dancer, and YouTube personality. She is known for her appearances on the reality show Dance Moms, along with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. Besides that, Siwa has been popular for her many songs, including Boomerang and D.R.E.A.M.

Meanwhile, Avery Cyrus is a TikTok star boasting over 8 million followers. She is well known as a creator in the LGBTQ+ community, with much of her content revolving around relationships, sexuality, and feelings. She also shares lip-sync and dance videos.

