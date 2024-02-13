Jonah Hernandez GoFundMe raises over $50,000 as New Mexico officer killed in line of duty

35-year-old Jonah Hernandez, a New Mexico officer, was killed on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The officer was responding to a trespassing call when he was fatally stabbed. Authorities identified the suspect, but have not revealed his identity as of this writing. After the stabbing, the suspect was allegedly shot by a witness who then called 911.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched in honor of the officer, who died while being on duty. The fundraiser aims to collect $100,000 and has already raised more than $50,000. Las Cruces Police Department stated that further information regarding the case will be revealed shortly.

Officer Jonah Hernandez was reportedly stabbed to death while he was responding to a trespassing case on Sunday

Expand Tweet

The incident took place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, when a New Mexico police officer was fatally stabbed by a 29-year-old man. A witness later shot the alleged suspect and called the cops to report the stabbing.

Shortly before 5 pm local time, Jonah Hernandez responded to the 300 block of South Valley Drive after receiving a report about trespassing. When police arrived at the scene, they rushed both Hernandez and the alleged suspect to Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces. Despite being immediately taken to the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was recently launched to help Hernandez's wife and sons during this difficult time.

"Officer Hernandez was killed in the line of duty during this call. He paid the ultimate sacrifice and his memory will live on through his children, family and his brothers and sisters in blue. Rest easy, L989," the post read.

The fundraiser has collected $61,078 with the help of 805 donations as of this writing.

Expand Tweet

Authorities pay tribute to New Mexico officer

A spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department mentioned in a press release that the case is an ongoing investigation. AOL reported that Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez shared a statement and said:

"We are all heavy hearted today for our fallen officer, Jonah Hernandez, and I ask you all to stand for a moment of silence and pay our respects to Officer Hernandez, the Las Cruces Police Department and above all, his family, his wife and his children."

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also issued a statement on Monday after the officer's death and said:

"I am horrified to hear of the murder of a young officer in Las Cruces last night. Officer Hernandez was, by all accounts, a dedicated and brave public servant and an outstanding son, husband and father."

Expand Tweet

Jonah Hernandez was reportedly working with the Las Cruces Police Department for two years at the time of his death. According to the police department, he is the first LCPD officer who was killed while on duty since 1928, when the department was established.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE