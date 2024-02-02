Who was Jared Zolman? Tributes pour in as beloved Texas cop influencer dies aged 32

Influencer Texas Cop, Jared Zolman, was officially declared deceased on Tuesday, January 30. The San Jacinto Sheriff's Department confirmed his death in a statement. The Montgomery County Police Reporter told The Sun that the cause of his death is still unknown.

Jared Zolman, better known online as Texas Cop, was a 32-year-old TikTok influencer who gained popularity by sharing personal details about his life as a widower raising his three children. People who admired and loved him flocked to Facebook to offer condolences as soon as word of his unexpected death spread via various social media channels.

Jared Zolman was a beloved Texas Cop influencer and animal lover

Jared was a law enforcement officer in Texas. He worked as the San Jacinto County Precinct 3 Constable's Office Deputy. He also created content related to fitness and other lifestyle topics. He was further well-known for his love of animals and had 88,000 followers on his TikTok page, TexasCop.

He was in charge of the Animal Control Division because of his love for animals and intolerance for animal abuse. Jared lost his wife, Rachel, in 2021.

On Tuesday morning, January 30, MCHD responded to a medical call in the Harpers Trace neighborhood, according to the Montgomery County police reporter. Units found the dead Zolman upon arrival. The reason for the death is still not known.

However, it was stated that he recently had surgery and was recovering from "a medical procedure" when he passed away. Following his death, he was sent to the Montgomery County Forensic Centre where the coroners would do an autopsy.

Fans and family members of Jared Zolman paid tribute as he died at 32

Texas Police Officer Jared's life and service are remembered by the law enforcement community and his supporters together. Addressing his death, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office wrote in its official Facebook account,

“I want to give my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Deputy Jared Zolman, who served as the Animal Control deputy for San Jacinto County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office."

The post further read,

“I ask that you continue to pray for his family and friends. My office and I pray that you rest in peace and we thank you for your service to the community."

Jared’s father-in-law, Glenn Mills, also wrote on Facebook:

“We are heartbroken at the passing of our son-in-law, Jared Zolman. Please keep us, our precious grandchildren and the whole Zolman family in Texas in your prayers."

The news has upset his friends, followers, family members, and colleagues. They took to Facebook to pay their tributes to the beloved Texas cop influencer.

Following the devastating news, Jared's surviving family members could not be reached.