Jonathan Fielding GoFundMe raises over $26k, as funeral services announced in wake of Utah Canyon overlook death

A GoFundMe campaign for Jonathan Fielding, a 19-year-old man from Orem, Utah, has raised over $26,000, surpassing the initial $20,000 target. Fielding, a Blue Spring, Missouri, native who had recently moved to Orem, was hiking near the Moonscape Overlook with friends at around 5 pm on Saturday, January 27, when he fell to his death.

According to CBS News, authorities, who ruled the death as an accident, told the station they believed the 19-year-old fell when he was trying to get a better view of the canyon that overlooks Utah's Blue Valley.

On the heels of the tragedy, a community member, Connor Parry organized a fundraiser on behalf of the victim’s father. The fundraiser organized on Sunday has amassed donations from over two hundred people.

Conor Parry told KUTV that he was one of Fielding's youth leaders in Missouri. He added Fielding had an innate ability to make people around him feel they mattered.

"Jonathan is one of those kids who you'd walk away from and you're still smiling. He's a very genuine individual who is very interested in what's going on in your life. He is full of energy, and he will make you feel important when he's talking to you."

Jonathan Fielding graduated from Blue Springs High School

On January 31 2024, Jonathan Fielding's GoFundMe page announced the victim’s funeral will be held on Saturday, February 3, at the Independence Stake Center in Missouri.

According to the victim’s obituary in the Utah Valley Funeral home, Jonathan Fielding of Blue Spring, Missouri, was the only son born to his parents, who had six children.

Fielding, who graduated from Blue Springs High School, was a member of the Track and Field team. Jonathan, who was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was also part of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

The victim, described as a fiercely intelligent individual, reportedly had aspirations to go into sales. The obit added Jonathan Fielding, who was known as Johnny to his friends, deeply cared about others and was a great friend to everyone.

“Jonathan truly cared about others. He would genuinely listen to you. He was truly a friend in every sense of the word. He had many friends and was an influence for good. He was always kind to others. He would often notice those that needed help and offered them assistance and encouragement.”

According to KUTV, in a Facebook post, the victim's sister Rebecca warned others to be careful while hiking. Rebecca shared that her brother was trying to get a better photo when he fell to his death.

The obit said Jonathan Fielding is survived by his parents Micheal and Tammy Fielding, and his sisters Brooke, Michaela, Rebecca, Kaitlin, and Michelle.

He is also survived by his grandparents Delynn and Margaret Fielding and Garry and Shirley Mayo.