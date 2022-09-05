WATCH: Video shows deadly Queens hit-and-run that left 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez dead

On Thursday, Jonathan Martinez, a five-year-old, was killed in a fatal hit-and-run on McIntosh street in the East Elmhurst area of Queens, New York.

In the incident's footage, Martinez is seen walking with his father and two of his siblings before being struck by a white Dodge pickup truck, which then sped away.

Jessica Ramos @jessicaramos I am devastated to hear of the death of 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver yesterday in East Elmhurst. It is unspeakably cruel to leave a family devastated without any accountability. Que descanze en paz. I am devastated to hear of the death of 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver yesterday in East Elmhurst. It is unspeakably cruel to leave a family devastated without any accountability. Que descanze en paz.

Richard Martinez, the boy's father, said that he hugged his bleeding son's body after the incident. ABC reported that Jonathan Martinez was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital with severe injuries to his head and torso. The five-year-old was pronounced dead soon after.

The case is under investigation. Authorities stated that the owner of the vehicle is a known person in the area.

The search for the alleged killer of Jonathan Martinez

In a Friday interview with the New York Post, Jonathan Martinez's father described the incident and requested that the driver surrender to authorities. Richard Martinez told the Post that the crash seemed almost intentional.

elena ilana alana alina elana @lenibriscoe Jonathan Martinez was just five years old when he was killed while walking with his family by a hit and run driver in Queens. Below is the go fund me to help his family with funeral and burial expenses, something no one should have to do for a child gofundme.com/f/g2xuq-we-lov… Jonathan Martinez was just five years old when he was killed while walking with his family by a hit and run driver in Queens. Below is the go fund me to help his family with funeral and burial expenses, something no one should have to do for a child gofundme.com/f/g2xuq-we-lov…

The victim's father, who spoke Spanish, told the outlet that he and his kids were crossing the street when they saw a truck that wanted to turn.

Richard said that the driver allegedly saw all of them and he seemed to want to hurt them. Jonathan's father also added that he pulled all of his children back but didn't get to Jonathan in time and the child was "struck by the bumper and two wheels ran over him."

However, Richard Martinez said that he was willing to forgive the individual as long as he offered himself to the NYPD and told the reporters:

“I forgive you, we are human. All I ask [is] turn yourself into authorities. Tell them it was you that it was a mistake, whatever."

In a statement to the press, the authorities said that until the driver fled the incident, they had not violated any traffic codes. However, due to the circumstances following the crash, they will likely be charged with vehicular manslaughter.

ABC reported that there is currently a memorial to Jonathan Martinez at the site of the crash. Locals have also set up a GoFundMe to aid the Martinez family with the funeral costs.

The page reads:

"Jonathan was the sweetest and brightest boy. He loved singing and dancing and worshiping the lord. He loved all Spider-Man and car toys...He was always laughing and smiling."

A local in the area, Diana Tacuri, told reporters at Meauww about how rash driving and a lack of stop signs may have been some of the causes of the tragedy.

She said that since there was no speed bump or a stop sign, people often took to racing on the street or driving very fast. Tacuri added that they "need" a stop sign as well as a speed bump.

Baysider @bgabriel28 @jessicaramos @DannyHarris_TA The city seems to have abandoned any effort to reign in reckless drivers or provide safe streets for its citizens. Speeding, running red lights, placard abuse, illegal parking and defacing license plates are all rampant. @jessicaramos @DannyHarris_TA The city seems to have abandoned any effort to reign in reckless drivers or provide safe streets for its citizens. Speeding, running red lights, placard abuse, illegal parking and defacing license plates are all rampant.

She told reporters that locals had petitioned for a speedbump in the area, but this has not yet been acted upon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave